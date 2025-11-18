Hey Pandas, What Should We Never Have Invented? (Closed)

Hey, I think we should never have invented bugs and mosquitos because I hate bugs so MUCH!

Online video conferencing. Kids don’t get real holidays now, if it is rainy day or snow, they have to attend class on a screen. Even little kids who should get the joy of being free.
And dont get me to talk about the office meetings. I just keep looking at the clock during them waiting for it to be over. I can not fathom having to attend a meeting when it could just be an email

we should have never invented mosqitos and vapes

