Hey Pandas, What Should We Never Have Invented? (Closed)

Hey, I think we should never have invented bugs and mosquitos because I hate bugs so MUCH!
#1
Online video conferencing. Kids don’t get real holidays now, if it is rainy day or snow, they have to attend class on a screen. Even little kids who should get the joy of being free.
And dont get me to talk about the office meetings. I just keep looking at the clock during them waiting for it to be over. I can not fathom having to attend a meeting when it could just be an email
#2
we should have never invented mosqitos and vapes
