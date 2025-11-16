Hey Pandas, What Should I Do About My Eating And Weight Problems? (Closed)

I’m aware this isn’t the way that BP is meant to be used, and I’ll delete this if needed. Major disclaimers/warnings for disordered eating/weight talk.
For the past few months, I have been skipping meals and counting calories, and weighing myself nearly daily. As of right now, I am solidly certain I am underweight. The last time I was able to check, I was around 42 kilograms (92 pounds). I have cried over consuming too much, water fasted (not consistently, but I tried my damned best), and exercised until I couldn’t breathe. I guess the first question is if this is even worth doing anything over. It just seems like a huge fuss over something that has only lasted a few months so far.
Additionally, if this is something I do end up telling a professional, my mother is sure to find out, which is… horrible for her mental health, to say the least. But as for my father, well, I don’t even know what to do about him. I don’t know what he may say or do to me. I don’t want to think about it.
If context helps, I am quite young (minor), so there are quite a lot of things I can’t do about it. I don’t live in America or any Western countries, either.
If anyone bothers to answer, or even reads this, thank you. It’s greatly appreciated. I hope everyone reading this has a good day, or at least one with less pain than other days. Sending love to all.
#1
First of all. STOP weighing yourself constantly. Your weigh will fluctuate and it will only stand to bother you more. Now. STOP counting calories each day. Try a couple times a week. Each more often but in smaller portions. FRUIT, I cannot stress this enough. Skipping meals and starving your body is NOT the answer and can be dangerous. If you are really having issues have your thyroid checked. Be good to yourself! Forgive yourself for that scoop or two of ice cream or a wee bit extra helping. It’s okay to have that cheat day. Ultimately? Learn to love yourself. You don’t have to be skinny to be beautiful, or even accepted. I am here and care about you. Keep in touch! (PS I’ve had a lifelong battle with my weight so I get it)
#2
Stop weighing regularly, talk to someone,maybe a freind,or a step up is a therapist,I know it will be tough but you need to think of yourself other than your parents,put you first,and remember everyone is there for you
#3
Change WHAT you eat, not HOW MUCH you eat. Also, keep a positive mindset and a realistic goal.
