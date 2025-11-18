Hey Pandas, What Settings Should The Staff Add Or Remove From Bored Panda? (Closed)

by

Share your opinions.

#1

Please, please enough with the adds!

#2

STOP TELLING ME TO BUY THINGS. I CAME HERE FOR THE AITA STORIES, NOT RANDOM AMAZON BUYS

#3

Stop censoring words involving (unalive) and non prescribed medications. I like to think that most people here are mature enough to deal with these themes.

#4

One thing that really annoys me: In the AITA threads, the OP tells her/his part of the story. Then BP repeats the the OP said, sometimes verbatim. Through the entire story. That annoys the hell out of me.

#5

add a life hacks catagory

