Hey Pandas, What Settings Should The Staff Add Or Remove From Bored Panda? (Closed)

Share your opinions.
#1
Please, please enough with the adds!
#2
STOP TELLING ME TO BUY THINGS. I CAME HERE FOR THE AITA STORIES, NOT RANDOM AMAZON BUYS
#3
Stop censoring words involving (unalive) and non prescribed medications. I like to think that most people here are mature enough to deal with these themes.
#4
One thing that really annoys me: In the AITA threads, the OP tells her/his part of the story. Then BP repeats the the OP said, sometimes verbatim. Through the entire story. That annoys the hell out of me.
#5
add a life hacks catagory
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us