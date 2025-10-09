Hey Pandas, What Screams “I’m The Problem But I’ll Never Admit It”?

Share your opinions below!
#1
You’re the US President with 39% approval rating, but it’s the fake new’s fault and not the fact that you are a blithering idiot.
#2
#3
A frequently mentioned one, often in the context of dating “red flags”, is someone who has had a series of ex-partners, all of whom turned out to be totally crazy.
#4
Being a Republican in 2025.
#5
I’m an alpha male….
#6
“I’m an Influencer.”
#7
I am your host Ben Shapiro and with me today is my special guest Matt Walsh.
#8
My mother.
#9
Deflecting questions by answering them with another question. People fear their stance being questioned in case it reveals the truth – that they might not be right.
#10
My brother
#11
them talking to me
