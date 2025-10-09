Hey Pandas, What Screams “I’m The Problem But I’ll Never Admit It”?

by

Share your opinions below!

#1

You’re the US President with 39% approval rating, but it’s the fake new’s fault and not the fact that you are a blithering idiot.

#2

When your comments start “Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. … “

#3

A frequently mentioned one, often in the context of dating “red flags”, is someone who has had a series of ex-partners, all of whom turned out to be totally crazy.

#4

Being a Republican in 2025.

#5

I’m an alpha male….

#6

“I’m an Influencer.”

#7

I am your host Ben Shapiro and with me today is my special guest Matt Walsh.

#8

My mother.

#9

Deflecting questions by answering them with another question. People fear their stance being questioned in case it reveals the truth – that they might not be right.

#10

My brother

#11

them talking to me

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Photographer Takes Captivating Portraits Of Wild Animals (32 New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2025
Five Mysteries The Lagina Brothers Should Take on in a New Show
3 min read
May, 31, 2019
Meet The Characters of “Our Kind Of People”
3 min read
Oct, 21, 2021
Why Atlanta Is One Of The Best Shows On Television
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2021
The Funniest Michael Bolton Cameos, Appearances, in the Last Decade
3 min read
Jul, 19, 2017
Vanderpump Rules - Season 1
Vanderpump Rules Reunion Review: All About Stassi and Jax. As Predicted.
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.