Hey Pandas, What Scene From A Film Or Television Series That Was Meant To Be Taken Seriously But Ended Up Being Hilarious? (Closed)

by

For many people, scenes in movies and series’ can be dramatic, heart-wrenching, terrifying, or intentionally funny. Sometimes, however, there’s a scene that’s supposed to be one of the above, but due to poor execution on the filmmakers’ or showrunners’ parts, ends up being silly, over-the-top, or just plain absurd. I would like my fellow pandas to share scenes from films that they found incredibly silly, despite the movie wanting you to take it seriously.

#1

trolls. remeber that scene “singing killed my grandma”? yeah its a whole meme now lol

#2

The part in Fellowship of the Ring, at the end, where Sam is drowning and Frodo reaches down to save him.
Sam just looked so funny underwater that I laughed. It cracks me up every time.

#3

The scene where Chrissy dies in Stranger Things.

I loved her but just the imagery got a chuckle out of me…

#4

I have the perfect one… In ELA we were reading “Mice and Men” When George shot Lenny. it is ONLY funny in the movie.

Patrick Penrose
