Hey Pandas, What Podcasts Or Audio Books Do You Like Listening To? (Closed)

by

Would love to hear what you like to listen to.

#1

I loved The Magnus Archives. It’s a fictional horror podcast, with excellent word building and story telling.

#2

Fanatical Fics and Where to Find Them is my favorite favorite favorite podcast ever! It’s a Harry Potter FanFic podcast that reads the cringiest and most outlandish FanFic out there lol

#TrickTheMultiverse2023

#3

I like listening to the podcast “Daniel and Jorge explain the universe “

#4

I listened to a lot of friends at the table when I was super into ttrpgs but I mostly listen to a more civilized age now, it’s really funny and nice to just turn on in the background. There’s also a music podcast I listen to sometimes but it’s a lot of very complicated music theory and sometimes I just need dumb jokes and people reciting the plot of a kids show

#5

I listen to the comedy/true crime podcast called Morbid Podcast. No matter how dark or disturbing the topic Ash and Alaina are talking about. They always seem to make you laugh

#6

Kiss Me Like a Stranger by Gene Wilder. It doesn’t focus on his career but moments throughout his life that are quite heartfelt and emotional. Makes me feel vulnerable just listening to it.

#7

Old Man’s War series by John Scalzi. William Dufris does amazing voices ans the story is great!

#8

That Chapter with Mike Oh.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Favorite Hagrid Scene From Harry Potter In Honor Of Robby Coltrane (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Best Photographs You Took In April (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, AITA? I Need Advice
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are People’s First Impressions About You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Take Dreamy Cottagecore Portraits That Look Like They Belong In A Fantasy (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas! What’s Your Favorite Weird Food Combo?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.