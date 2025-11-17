Hey Pandas, What Podcasts Or Audio Books Do You Like Listening To? (Closed)

Would love to hear what you like to listen to.
#1
I loved The Magnus Archives. It’s a fictional horror podcast, with excellent word building and story telling.
#2
Fanatical Fics and Where to Find Them is my favorite favorite favorite podcast ever! It’s a Harry Potter FanFic podcast that reads the cringiest and most outlandish FanFic out there lol
#TrickTheMultiverse2023
#3
I like listening to the podcast “Daniel and Jorge explain the universe “
#4
I listened to a lot of friends at the table when I was super into ttrpgs but I mostly listen to a more civilized age now, it’s really funny and nice to just turn on in the background. There’s also a music podcast I listen to sometimes but it’s a lot of very complicated music theory and sometimes I just need dumb jokes and people reciting the plot of a kids show
#5
I listen to the comedy/true crime podcast called Morbid Podcast. No matter how dark or disturbing the topic Ash and Alaina are talking about. They always seem to make you laugh
#6
Kiss Me Like a Stranger by Gene Wilder. It doesn’t focus on his career but moments throughout his life that are quite heartfelt and emotional. Makes me feel vulnerable just listening to it.
#7
Old Man’s War series by John Scalzi. William Dufris does amazing voices ans the story is great!
#8
That Chapter with Mike Oh.
