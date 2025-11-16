Hey Pandas, What Part Of Your Life Will You Never Forget? (Closed)

it could be good or bad! ☺️
#1
when my appendix exploded in the middle of the night and my family was unable to get me to a hospital until morning.
it was the worst pain in my life and i was lucky to have survived that long.
#2
Cancer treatment. It was the scariest, most painful, and dehumanizing two years of my life, but the day that I was finally pronounced cancer free, I rang the bell in Roswell Park. Everybody who heard it cheered. People I knew, and dozens I didn’t. And at that moment being alive was a gift, not just because it could’ve ended differently, but because those cheers reminded me that all of us are connected (for better or worse) to eachother.
#3
The last time I saw my first dog alive. My dad and brother took him to be put down after 10 years. I made a special point to touch his ears because I always loved the way they felt. I’ll never forget that.
#4
For me, it’s one night on vacation. I felt so overwhelmed (For personal reasons I don’t want to share). I couldn’t sleep, so I got up out of bed and stepped outside the beach house. I walked down to the board walk, and onto the beach. As I looked up at the stars, and the ocean swept the sand from under my feet in tiny grains, I realized that I’d never felt this peaceful before. It was dark outside, and I felt so alone and so whole and so free. It truly filled my heart as I looked at the sky. I’ve never seen so many stars.
#5
August ‘21 – July ‘22
Only child moved to attend college, Mom died, big sis in coma and hospital for 102 days, hubby and I hospitalized with Covid, little sister’s husband died, brother died, mother in law died.
#6
I have two…. one when my mom left to go get milk and never came back to visit me and two meeting my bf when he was scared of me
#7
This September I and my friend N came to school thinking “Oh, today is gonna be the best day ever” With a good attitude. We walked into the high school and were just chilling when N said: “We should check on B, she’s been acting strange lately.” So we went to her and as I tried to get her attention, one of her friends came up to her crying and told her something I couldn’t catch, B started instantly crying. I asked her what was wrong but she didn’t say anything. I went back to N and she was crying too. I asked her what was wrong and why everyone was crying. She looked me straight in the eye and told me “J killed himself.”
I’ll never forget that day.
#8
This will be fun! alright: So, I was minding my own business, hiding under a laundry basket pretending i was in jail (thats what all 4 year olds do, right?), and then my sister sat on said laundry basket. I almost suffocated that day. number 2 is: I was at school and a kid jumped on my back, yelling at me. “YOU STUPID JERK HOW DARE YOU DO THAT-” *insert many swears here*, etc. he began pulling on my hair, and hitting my head while i tried to shake him off, and the teacher expelled them. I was in 4th grade. i dont know what i did, but i did it apparently.
#9
January 23, 2004. The day I saw a good friend of mine killed by a rocket propelled grenade in Iraq. I miss you E.D. Save me a seat at the Green.
#10
My son is autistic and has always had trouble making friends until recently. He found a really great group of kids who invited him over for his first sleep over. This was the day before his 14th birthday. I stayed up until midnight to text him happy birthday and tell him how proud I was of him and how glad I was that I got to be his mom.
He text me back ‘I’m glad I get to be your son’
I came from an abusive family with parents that didn’t love me and now that I’m older I don’t much care for them. My son saying this meant the world to me
#11
When I came “out”, my Dad and Mom said that they would never reject me and would always love me because I am their son. And they did. This was back in the ’80s.
#12
It’s 4 days until my 50th birthday. I’m stoked because it’s a milestone birthday. Yay!
And the icing on the cake was that I had received a notice from the préfecture (I live in France) that my carte de séjour (visa, kinda like a greencard) has been approved and I just needed to buy a timbre fiscal (buy a stamp to pay the government for my visa) and go to the préfecture for my visa.
My French husband wasn’t as thrilled for me, and refused to let me buy he timbre fiscal, and during our argument, he then beat me up, took our bank card, somehow injured himself self but told the police I had hurt him. He then renegeged on his plaint when the hospital sent images to the police of how he f**d me up and was arrested for domestic violence.
Happy 50th birthday to me.
#13
The time when my life changed forever, the time I moved to korea and left all my best friends behind
#14
I have two, i hope you don’t mind…
-I love my brother a lot, and i ‘m very protective of him. When he was 7, He came to me crying because a boy my age(12 years old) scared him ( this piece of s**t showed him his d**k). I was angry and sad that someone hurt my brother. I went to meet the boy, and slapped him so hard he left with a red cheek. I had gloves (it was in winter). I’ll never forget this day, and will never regret what i did to this Ahole.
– The 4th of August 2022. This day, it’s been a year since i last self-harmed.
#15
The day I came home from work early and caught my husband of 20 years with another woman. I knew in that moment life as I knew it would never be the same.
#16
Not necessarily a set event or time period, but being in band. The music we played was so beautiful and got the audience smiling when we performed. It helped me find my passion and especially my people. I have made so many good friends through jazz band, marching band, concert band, etc. I just moved states and schools and I already have people I can turn to if I need something. Guess what I met them through? You guessed it, band.
It’s not for everyone, but in my experience, band kids are the best, and the directors I’ve had are some of the most honest, genuine teachers ever.
#17
That your parents are just people too, they don’t always know everything and you can’t always make them the reason for you’re mistakes. It’s good to know them as people if you can
#18
I will never forget the call I got around 3am from my friend’s mom saying she committed suicide. I’ll also never forget giving her eulogy at her funeral and the time we spent together. I hope you’re raising hell up there Kate.
#19
The time a boy first flirted with me: (4 years ago this happened lol)
He stole money from McDonald’s for me(ill explain-)
I gave him a five, and he was supposed to give me 1 dollar and 25 cents back- instead he gave me 1 dollar and 4 quarters and said “here love, take MYYYYYY quarters, maybe come see me sometime again?”
I stammered and left- I actually would’ve gone back to see him, but he was fired that day sadly-
If your 18, your name is Shaun , and you did this- heeeeeeyy! 🤣lmao
#20
In kindergarten, i threw a big rock at an Autistic kid. I didn’t know he Autistic when i threw the rock. All i knew is that he was annoying as hell.
#21
My grandfather would wrap me in a dozen sun warmed towels when I got out of the pool. After I’d stop shivering, he would call the other grandkids to come grab their towel he’d wrapped me in. A close second was us taking naps together while watching golf on tv.
#22
That time someone gave me the nickname “Noodle” bc I’m probably “straight until I get wet”. The nickname stuck even to those who weren’t there.
#23
Finding out my father who had never smoked or drank and was a doctor have terminal cancer and pass, and then watch my mother, who, after 47 years of marriage continue on alone, still work full time and write and self publish a book to honor him and at 75 still find joy in herself and myself and my family.
#24
Playing husband and wife with my cousin when we were young🤐😅
#25
I have many. I’ll go with this one:
I was like 9 or 10 at the time and I was late for school. We arrive at the front gate, everyone was already in class. I go in, take the hallway to my classroom, knock on the door, and go inside. And this happens=
me: *opens door*
also me: *steps inside*
a*****e: *gets angry because I’m here* + *disappointed “aww”*
more assholes: *also angry and disappointed by my presence*
At that very moment, I realized that I was not welcome. It was at least 4 months since the year started, and I realized my classmates didn’t like me. I even thought I had made friends. Guess I was wrong. And this right there literaly “unlocked” my introverted side and my lack of self confidence.
It’s not all too bad because our teacher yelled at “assholes” for at least 10 minutes right after that. And if “a*****e” is reading this, know that I’ll find you and make you eat your phone 🥰
#26
I causually mentioned I had a crush. My friends wanted to know who. I was uncomfterble, big time, but they kept pressuring me. I just pointed at them. It was the one friend who wasn’t pressuring me. we have now been dating for about a year, and they are the sweetest thing ever.
