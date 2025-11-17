Hey Pandas, What New Music Are You Listening To? (Closed)

by

New new, old new or new to you? Or just list some favorites!

#1

Here’s another one of my Top Ten lists! You asked for new songs, so I made this one with songs from the last five years:

“Portals” – Creux Lies
“Hard Drug” – Lebanon Hanover
“Agit” – She Past Away
“Wann” – Goethes Erben
“No Gold” – Black Nail Cabaret
“Upir” – Twin Tribes
“Dance Again” – Kite
“Don’t Run From The Fire” – Minuit Machine
“Wait” – VNV Nation
“Fate” – Boyharsher

#2

Great question because I actually bought an album a few days ago and have it on repeat now. My brain loves it so it will probably accompany me for the next weeks or months. Definitely “old new” because it’s from 1990, but for some reason it was missing in my collection.
Entombed – Left Hand Path

