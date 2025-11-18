Hey Pandas, What Makes You, You? (Closed)

Credits to this question go to Jacksfilms on YouTube. What personality traits make you, you?
#1
I love cats and would love to be a cat. I play the Alto Sax and I’m the best in the band. I have 5+ crushes and spend half the time at school staring at cute boys. I’m a complete introvert and will usually ignore calls just because I hate talking to people.
#2
Hmm. I love to write songs, sometimes I hyperfixate on movies/shows/characters/books etc, I’m not a dog person, I love being in theatre, love to sing, and always have really vivid and bizarre dreams, usually about lightning or spiders or drowning. That’s me :D
#3
i love singing, out loud or in my head, specially when im in stressful situations. or in physical education. i love theatre and i finally got the chance to do a show this year. i also like reading and writing. my favorite book changes everytime i read a new book. i am an introvert. i hate calls, i prefer 💯 text. i hate maths and i play the violin. i think that’s all.
#4
I love singing, I am in two choral groups, and I listen to music constantly and I can also play the piano. I love animals and I live on a small farm. Whenever I am stressed, I go on a walk in the woods and it calms me down a lot. I like to draw, even tho i cant draw very well lol. I am very introverted and have pretty severe social anxiety, but I get by.
#5
I love soccer
I am a Christian-people downvote me for saying things-
I am an ambivert
i love any food
I hate bullying.
I love writing short-stories
I love reading
I like going to the library
and……
I love animals!
#6
I smile 24/7, i luv dogs (especially chihwees and pits) im not a fan of cats but i dont hate them.
I am the extrovert for the introverts and the introvert of the extroverts,
I pat my face like an anime/cartoon character when im happy,
I luv physcical affection but im too scared to give it,
I wanna do everything and anything (and i prolly will hehe,
I treat everyone as family, which means i will not hesitate to smack some sense into u :3
