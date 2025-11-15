Hey Pandas, What Makes You Nervous No Matter How Many Times You Do It? (Closed)

Some tasks just seem to be impossible. Even simple mundane things such as calling or asking for help at a store can make your heart race, boost your anxiety, and be morally exhausting. Everyone has that one thing that makes them nervous and no matter how many times they do it—it doesn‘t seem to get any easier. What‘s your thing? Share down below!
You can also share how you deal with this feeling and perhaps it‘ll help someone to overcome it!
#1
For me, it’s calling. I don’t know why and this is pretty common. Usually, people expect you to call and it’s their job to answer. However, it makes me nervous and I often plan in my head what I am going to say, it’s ridiculous.
#2
Meeting new people. I don’t know why, but it always makes me so nervous. Also doctor’s appointments.
#3
I work in the call center for years, and there is not a single day that i have not been afraid to take calls. As an introvert, this job is way too much, but in our country and with my background, this is all i can do for now. During stressful situations, i drink 3 cups of coffee, sometimes more, just to have a sugar rush. I am now contemplating of changing careers however, i will plan it more wisely this time.
#4
Getting shots. Got my second Covid shot recently, was a nervous wreck the entire time
#5
Making phone calls
#6
Public speaking or presentations, somehow I had no problem when it came to doing live singing, or even acting in school, but when it comes to serious things that have to be covered or explained in front of a lot of people I’m just really anxious.
#7
Doing anything when all the attention is on me. Even if it’s as simple as saying hi I’m (name). My mind just blanks out. Every single time…
#8
Not now but years ago i used to hate traveling on public transport. How i over came this was to read a book. It takes my mind into another world and i soon forget the people around me.
#9
Meeting people.
I pass for a boy, but my voice is higher than any boy my age.
I usually just don’t speak, or nod.
It’s really stressful.
#10
Driving somewhere I never been
#11
Talking to strangers, going up to people’s doors and knocking. I always feel like I’m intruding on people’s lives and and might say something wrong. My mom is always scrutinizing what I say and the expressions I make with my face. Also being bullied and rejected for trying to make new friends didn’t do anything to help me from outgrowing my social awkwardness, second guessing my thoughts and actions.
#12
I have Parkinson’s and I often am scared when I have to step up or down a curb. Sometimes I get frozen. Once I asked someone pull me up — she gave me a weird look but she got me going again with just a quick tug.
So you’ll tell me to use the handicap entrance with a sidewalk ramp but it’s amazing how many places don’t have them.
#13
Opening the mail. Think it’s probably bad news inside. What do I then do? I don’t open it, which makes it worse. Avoidance. That is not a coping skill. Or, I do my best to work up the courage and sit in the living room opening everything at once. Also, in addition to heights, driving, or being a passenger on a really high highway overpass. Panic attack while driving. Luckily enough I’ve had a lot of those and have learned how to manage them. If not the driver, I close my eyes. But, I will see if I can get there without having to drive on one.
#14
Presenting
#15
Interacting with people, even with my best friends. I have ADHD and most likely autism (asking my doctor about it next week to see if I can get an official diagnosis), which makes it difficult for me to interact with people in a way they can understand/tolerate. I have only met one person I can unmask a lot around other than my parents. (Masking is hiding your neurodivergence to seem “normal” to society, and unmasking is letting your real self out.)
#16
Clicking “send”.
#17
Doing new tasks that I haven’t done before.
#18
Celebrating my birthday. I don´t like to be the center of attention. I always ask the family to ignore it but they always end up putting something together for me. I feel like people expect something from me and being on someone´s mind makes me nervous.
#19
Opening emails from recruiters. I find it more stressful than actually interviewing.
#20
Weddings. I’m a French wedding photographer since 2011, “my” newly weds are always so happy with the pictures, but I can’t help and think that the result will not be the one they expected. I’m soooo scared about a camera problem / missing the important moments that I always have nightmares about that the day before the wedding. You know, this kind of dream, when you forget to put pants to go to school ! But I love my job. I may be some kind of a masochist.
#21
Waking up. Beats the alternative I suppose but…still.
#22
Meeting new people. Going anywhere by myself. Making a phone call.
#23
Talking on the phone. More precisely, making phone calls. I have anxiety over receiving calls but not nearly as bad as it is when I have to make a call. It absolutely terrifies me & I’m not sure why. I’ve had phone-anxiety for as long as I can remember. When email came about & later, texting, I was ecstatic. I feel like an idiot for having a fear of the phone. Speaking of which, I have to make a few phone calls now & stop procrastinating on BP.
#24
Flying.
#25
Having to call someone I really don’t want to speak to, but need to. I always hope for a voicemail so I can just explain what I need without having to converse.
#26
Driving my vehicle on the ramps over an oil change pit. Every single time, it stresses me out.
#27
Walking in public by myself. Always makes me feel like I’m being judged by someone, all the time
#28
The DENTIST! I hate having to pay someone to hurt me.
#29
I get nervous anytime I go onto my virtual classes, I think, “Did I do this assignment? Is this due? Did I do all my math homework?” I almost always have this feeling of dread in my stomach that’s hard to get rid of. I have been doing virtual with my class since April but it still makes me nervous when I have big projects coming up.
#30
walking on a bridge(always scared that I’m gonna fall), walking under a bridge(always scared that it’s gonna fall), walking in public(s3xu@l predators and my skin color), walking at night(s3xu@l predators), and i have more but i wont write them
#31
walking up to a friends door , i always have this tought in the back of my head that im going to the wrong house
#32
I’m a shaking nervous thing every single lone masquerade/stage performance I do. Thing is, I would do them multiple times a year, doesn’t get any easier leading up to them. Afterwards however you just want to run back up there ^^;
#33
Playing a solo for the final evaluation in band. I am literally shaking.
#34
Being around lots of people, going into a store by myself
#35
Playing at a concert, even though I have been practicing and mastering piano for over 10 years. It still makes me fall into a nervous wreck right before I get onto stage.
#36
Packing luggage: no matter if it’s a job trip or just holidays.
NOTA: it never happens when packing for a motorbike ride.
#37
Airline travel. I was in a near-crash situation 20 years ago, complete with dumping the fuel (a plane cannot land on a full tank), crash positions (men have to remove neckties and women their high-heeled shoes because they are a danger if the plane rolls), and the pilot yelling “Brace! Brace! Brace!” all the way down. Since then, it takes prescription anxiety medication to get me to set foot on a plane.
#38
I almost always get nervous when I speak or answer questions. I will “freeze up” and I’ll be unable to answer. Then, if the person asking the question keeps insisting for an answer, I start panicking, and most of the time, people just want an answer from me, even though they can see that I clearly am unable to speak, so they will raise their voices/yell, and it just makes me panic more.
#39
Using the bathroom, singing in public, showering, the list goes on and on.
#40
With my generalised anxiety disorder it’s the weirdest things. But I’m (slowly)getting better.
#41
Talking to people on the phone
#42
talking to strangers
#43
Escalators. I have virtigo so anything that has more than 3 steps makes me feel I’m falling.
#44
Taking a practical drivers test. Failed 7 times so far. I make stupid mistakes outta sheer nervousness. I’m now 45 & it’s all getting quite ridiculous! :(
#45
Being judged by other people’s standards and asumptions.
#46
Horror movies.
#47
Being at the topmost point in a roller coaster. But it’s fun.
#48
Climbing down from a ladder even if it’s three steps up.
#49
Talking on the phone I never know what to say to the other person.
#50
Being on the tail end of stopped traffic, all puckered up waiting to have a vehicle hit me.
#51
Talking to anyone other than my mom and my best friend.
#52
Definitely making and answering phone calls.
#53
I hate talking on the phone. Don’t know why, I’m not bad at it, just hate it. Never answer it
#54
answering the phone. Never gets easier.
#55
Having to do anything involving math especially algebra and story problems. I believe my fear goes back to my first algebra teacher. I was doing OK until that class. He didn’t explain things well and got impatient when students wanted more information…like maybe he just assumed we were born having a basic knowledge of algebra.😱
#56
Talking to people.
#57
Popping balloons.
Blowing up balloons.
Ah yes my Globophobic heart.
#58
Everything. I have anxiety #WAP
#59
being first at a traffic light and having lots of cars behind me. I have an older car and therefore I can’t accelerate that fast.
#60
Kissing a new person. I’m surprised nobody mentioned this thus far.
#61
Bridges
#62
Crunching the can after I put the cut lid inside it. I do it so the lid won’t fall out and cut the bag or someone handling the bag. But my brother once cut both his thumbs doing it and still has scars. So I’m still nervous every time I do it. I’m wondering now if it’s worth it. Lol.
#63
exams ,talking to new people
#64
Waxing myself (mainly my legs). Every time I get really nervous that it’s will hurt badly and don’t want to remove the wax.
#65
Weirdly enough, thinking
#66
Ordering a pizza ALWAYS scares me! Especially if I am by myself and ordering for a group! I always have to pretend I’m ordering “for a friend” so I don’t look like I am eating it ALL by myself.
#67
Turning on the garbage disposal.
#68
Getting shots makes me nervous. I also get scared when handling any new animals. I’ve always grown up with different animals and I’ve been around almost all the animal pet types but I always get nervous when introducing myself to a new one because I don’t know how they’ll react. I also get nervous when in large groups although I end up in large group situations fairly often.
#69
The sound of an iPhone alarm. I’m talking about this sound:
No matter how many times I hear it, it always makes my stomach flip. I’ve never heard a more excruciating and anxiety-provoking noise.
#70
Parachuting… jumping from a plane. Did it several times but you still get that feeling that maybe this bed sheet won’t open.
#71
When I’m not like, securely securely strapped in, I’m afraid of heights, and I’m very paranoid about stuff
#72
Driving I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs. We’re all just one idiot’s move away from a multi-car pileup at high speed. Ditto eastbound I-70 between Idaho Springs and Denver–bumper-to-bumper fools at 80+ mph.
#73
