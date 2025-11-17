Hey Pandas, What Makes You Judgmental Towards Others And Why? (Closed)

When someone is far too quick to warm up to me or starts expressing an immediate trust in me, I find myself judging them. I don’t really judge them based on a specific thing when that happens, but I definitely start to think twice about associating with that person – not because I find them strange, but perhaps because I find them to be far too trusting in general.
My hypothetical thoughts begin to kick in. What if I were some terrible person meaning to do harm and they trust me right away? What if I come to trust this person with something personal, but they trust others so much that they disregard the confidentiality?
I had a situation with a professional of sorts whose job it is to help me collect resources. This person was once working for a behavioral health service, locally. This person, upon meeting me only a second time, disclosed all these personal things to me, personal things about their marriages and affairs, that I was left a bit dumbfounded. The fact that this person barely knew me or anything about me and they felt the need to disclose such sensitive, personal things to me had me judging what type of person they are. As if I’m going to gossip like a schoolgirl with someone I barely know. I don’t think so. If you’re the type to just trust anything and anyone blindly, I can’t associate. That’s just unsafe… for the person involved and for me.
#1
What makes me judgmental is your character…
For example if a rumor is going around and you cant tell the difference between truth or a rumor.. Well, what else would you believe without proof??
Also how you speak about others…
These are the main things that make me judgmental of peeps
#2
The way they handle kids, animals and if they act entitled in any way or think they are “better” than someone else.
#3
I judge others based on their personality. If they talk s**t about others, stab others in the back, judge, act like a phony, the whole shpeil, then I judge them just the same and stay far away from them. ESPECIALLY if they pull that s**t on me. Which is a given if they pull that on everyone else.
#4
im usually not judgemental, cuz i get how first impressions can be nervewrecking and they may mess up/ or i may have caught them at a bad timing.
but i do start judging if there are multiple instances. for example, there was this one girl who started groupchat drama(insulted everyone and kicked them out), made fun of an indian classical dancer who was an amputee, and kinda made fun of someone for being autistic. multiple times show you how bad of a person they are.
#5
When someone starts to stereotype other people based on one thing about them.
“Oh, they’re American, they must be…”, “Oh, they’re gay, they must be…”, “Oh, they’re black, they must be…”
People who say things like this get on my nerves more than anything else. I wish people understood that everyone is an individual, and judging people based on what they can’t control won’t help anybody.
#6
Hating little kids and making jokes about hurting them. I understand and respect you not liking kids or not wanting them but the jokes about hurting them or actively hating on them isn’t funny. I love little kids and I have 2 younger siblings. I’m trying to go into pediatric nursing after I graduate high school this year
