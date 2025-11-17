Hey Pandas, Share Some Kind, Thoughtful, Made-My-Day Stories That You’ve Been A Part Of (Closed)

Don’t be shy! Maybe your great ideas for a thoughtful gift will inspire others to do the same. Maybe someone’s faith in humanity will be restored a little bit. People can be nice when they try to be. Brag about your own kindness by forgetting your humility, or tell a nice story about something that meant a lot to you that a friend, family member, or stranger did for you.
#1
i sometimes talk to these kids in my neighborhood and they’d take time out of their day to ring my doorbell just so they could talk to me.
they would talk about their day, and ask me questions, and then give me a hug when they had to go. those kids were like, 5, but still so very kind and sweet. hope those traits never leave them
Follow Us