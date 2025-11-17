Hey Pandas, Share Some Kind, Thoughtful, Made-My-Day Stories That You’ve Been A Part Of (Closed)

by

Don’t be shy! Maybe your great ideas for a thoughtful gift will inspire others to do the same. Maybe someone’s faith in humanity will be restored a little bit. People can be nice when they try to be. Brag about your own kindness by forgetting your humility, or tell a nice story about something that meant a lot to you that a friend, family member, or stranger did for you.

#1

i sometimes talk to these kids in my neighborhood and they’d take time out of their day to ring my doorbell just so they could talk to me.

they would talk about their day, and ask me questions, and then give me a hug when they had to go. those kids were like, 5, but still so very kind and sweet. hope those traits never leave them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Every Single Time Ben Wyatt Looked into the Camera on Parks and Recreation
3 min read
May, 22, 2017
70 Of The Best Signs From The 2018 Women’s March
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
29 Comics By Xibang Starring A Cat Who Is Honest, Dramatic, And Absolutely Unbothered
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Proves That Disability Is Not A Limit By Creating These Realistic Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Parenthood
Parenthood Season 6 Episode 13 Review: “May God Bless and Keep You Always”
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2015
8 Kids Draw Their Own Version Of A Dream Garden, And 3D Artists Take It And Make It Real
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.