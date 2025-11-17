Hey Pandas, What Kind Of Gamer Are You And What Is The Story Behind It? (Closed)

Gaming is a unique experience, and everyone has their own story. So, what’s yours?
#1
Didnt know there were types of gamers lol. Im old i guess. Started out with an apple 2E. Played wolfenstein on that haha. Got my 1st Playstation when it came out. Its been Playstation the whole way. Ive gotten a switch to play metroid though
#2
I mostly play Phantom Forces on Roblox with a bunch of other friends from the local GSA. It all started with a game we did once where we drew the person to our left, and the person to my right drew me with an assault rifle (I don’t know why) and from then on, me and 4 other people would play Phantom Forces for hours on end every day.
#3
I started out as a PC gamer at nine years old since the computer was the only tech my parents ever let me use. I just played Roblox, Plants Versus Zombies, and any other game I could find. After I turned thirteen and came to the United States, I got my first ever phone, and that made me a mobile gamer for 6 months. I still am now, but I just don’t play as much as I used to. And after the second trimester, when I was getting all A’s, my parents finally bought me my first and only Nintendo Switch, and that’s how I became a Switch gamer.
#4
mostly casual gaming but i prefer xbox shooters and my first expirence was either on xbox360 with my brother or on N64 with him (idk which my memory is fuzzy for that time)
#5
I play rocket league, apex legends, minecraft, and rarely ark survival evolved. There isn’t really a story behind it
