Hey Pandas, What Issue In The World Concerns You The Most? (Closed)

by

The world is tough. Share your thoughts.

#1

1 global warming
2 war
3 economy

#2

Corporate greed and the wealth gap

#3

Women’s rights and abortion rights.

#4

1. Guns (USA only)
2. Greed
3. War
4. Stubbornness and unwillingness to accept that things are changing.

#5

Tbh what tops all my concerns is the status of some of our worlds countries,…

Im worried for ukraine, iraq, south korea, (there was a couple more but i dont remember the spelling)

I wish the world didnt have all these issues…

#6

Corruption of everything.

