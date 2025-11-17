Hey Pandas, What Issue In The World Concerns You The Most? (Closed)

The world is tough. Share your thoughts.
#1
1 global warming
2 war
3 economy
#2
Corporate greed and the wealth gap
#3
Women’s rights and abortion rights.
#4
1. Guns (USA only)
2. Greed
3. War
4. Stubbornness and unwillingness to accept that things are changing.
#5
Tbh what tops all my concerns is the status of some of our worlds countries,…
Im worried for ukraine, iraq, south korea, (there was a couple more but i dont remember the spelling)
I wish the world didnt have all these issues…
#6
Corruption of everything.
