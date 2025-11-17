Hey Pandas, What Is Your Weirdest Hidden Talent? (Closed)

What’s a weird talent you got?
#1
Mine is Aerial Silk Acrobatics.
#2
I have a weird undiagnosed throat condition. Doctors have said its a type of hernia, a muscle that doesn’t function right, or a ring of tissue around my esophagus. Either way food will get stuck from time to time. I can breathe but i have go throw it up. After 30 plus years i can make myself throw up at will. Great for getting out of work lol.
#3
I can crochet things without a pattern. I don’t know if this is a talent, but I can just tell if I should use an inc. or dec. or sc. to make whatever I want to make. Whenever I show anyone something I made and they ask which pattern I used, they always seem surprised when I say I winged it, so I guess it’s a talent.
#4
I’m good at finger drumming
#5
Not me, but my friend.
It starts with an announcement, ‘I’m gonna fart!’.
Followed with the question ‘How do you want it?’
Someone would call out a suggestion, such as ‘squeaky’, ‘wet’, ‘musical’, ‘whistle’, ‘Chainsaw’, and so on.
One day, someone called out, ‘I wanna to hear it burp’, and we waited in silence for the response.
Out of her backside, my friend issued forth a fart that sounded exactly like the drunk guy from The Simpsons burping (I think his name is Barney, IDK, I don’t watch it).
This woman has a musical backside that can mimic any sound! I’ve even heard her do bird calls!
#6
im great at multitasking. in 1.5 hours i just wrote my thesis in psychology, wrote poetry and found a deal for textbooks to med school while attending chemistry class after 3 hours of sleep. yay
#7
I buy greeting cards at the Dollar Tree (they are nice cards) and send them to friends and family throughout the year for no reason. They love getting mail that is not a bill or junk mail.
#8
I can get sturdy…with things balancing on my head. Like books, a bottle of water, tissue boxes, etc. I’m working on a glass wine cup, wish me luck!
#9
I don’t know if this counts as a weird talent but my ability to adapt. Usually it takes me at most 1-2 days to get us to something, new school, home, pet, whatever, I can adapt fairly fast.
#10
i can do the FULL hopak dance. start to finish. all the dances, and my father and i do the ones that require two people. we’ve gotten pretty good at it and have performed it once or twice at a family function.
#11
I can snap very loud 🤌
