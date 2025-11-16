Hey Pandas, What Is Your Unpopular Book Opinion? (Closed)

Is there a popular book you hate? Or a famous character you find unlikeable? Maybe even a book you think more people should read? Post tryout opinions on books here!
#1
Harry Potter is overrated
#2
The Hunger Games needs more books.
#3
The kids books are better than the Adult ones.
#4
I didn’t want Ron and Hermione to get together in Harry Potter.
#5
1. The Catcher in the Rye is a great book. Yes, he’s bratty and entitled but that’s part of the story. It’s about the death of his brother and his mental health.
#6
Game of Thrones was a tedious read. I liked the story concept.
#7
Rikki Tikki Tavi! Sure he’s supposed to be the hero and all, but he’s an idiot.
#8
I’ve never read the Harry Potter books…
I’m sorry everyone I love the movies and I’m the kind of person that if they change the movie from the book I get bothered. I just don’t want to ruin the movie
#9
Not sure if unpopular, but I think political correctness, cultural osmosis and overexposure have ruined many classical works of literature. Ninety-Eighty Four, The Picture of Dorian Gray, Frankenstein, Dracula, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde or Don Quixote can be dull and filled with clichés for modern audiences, even though they pre-date those clichés and in fact many started them. And the fact most are mandatory readings in high school make young people hate them.
#10
Gone with the wind gives a benign view of slavery. Please spare me the love story chestnut, or the fact that slavery did happen. Yeah we all know it did. If you’re comfortable with a book that essentially regards slavery as a good thing, you ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog and you ain’t no friend of mine.
#11
SPOILER FOR TRIALS OF APOLLO!!! Jason Grace was boring. He was literally a stereotypical white cis/straight dude, and I wasn’t upset when he died, mainly sad for the other characters. He was fine, until he was just like, “hey bro I get it” when Cupid outed Nico. Like no you don’t get it!!!! He never had many hardships in his life other than being a demigod, he had a loving sister and then lived in the legion. So, he’s my least favorite demigod (Octavian doesn’t count, as a legacy).
#12
They need to stop making movies not based off anything and just made up. They need to start making more movies based off books! Such as “The Land of Stories” and the “Cinder” series!
#13
I didn’t enjoy the sequels of Percy Jackson (the original was good though).
#14
People complaining about YA fiction being stupid are just being upset about kids consuming daydream/power fantasy and rarely present a well-thought-out analysis of the genre. Conversely, YA fiction is inherently flawed as an age-bracket is assigned to what primarily amounts to a single genre, and one with a remarkably formulaic set of plot tropes and overarching themes at that. Basically most of the conversation around YA fiction is stupid. I could write so much more on this topic, but I won’t bore you.
#15
Unpopular, I know, but I don’t like anything by Shakespeare. I don’t like the olde worlde language it’s written in . Sorry. 😂 (However, I love West Side Story that I understand is based on Romeo & Juliet)
#16
Most of the Cell saga would’ve ended if Vegeta would just swallow his pride for once.
