Hey Pandas, What Is Your Scariest Experience With A Bug? (Closed)

Ew! Bugs give me nightmares…how about you?
#1
I just had a huge wolf spider fall on my foot while doing laundry like 20 minutes ago. ;-; Also yes I forgot the Hey Panda’s lmao.
#2
A few years back, there was a spider in my toilet. I noticed before using it obviously, so I tried to flush it down. But damn that spider kept sticking to the side…and I didn’t notice that. so when I sat down, it jumped on my butt and I had to sit still for like 10 minutes before gathering my courage to get up
#3
I was carrying one of my cats and my dad told me not to cuddle him because I would get ticks. I ignored him and a little while later I felt something on my neck and went to scratch it, but it was a tick. I was so freaked out I kinda froze and tried not to panic. Luckily it wasn’t on there for long and it was a large tick.
#4
I woke up with a spider on my face. It freaked me out for the rest of the night and I couldn’t sleep.
#5
One day I saw a spider in my bedroom. Like the dumbass I was back then, I tried to drown it with water but it disappeared so I decided not to worry about it. A day later (I think), I see the spider crawling on my covers while I was trying to take a nap…..
#6
one time my sister saw a cockroach, so I grabbed a flip flop and slapped it. but it was still moving so I wacked it over and over and then it vanished into thin air. what happened is that it got stuck to the flip flop for a second. then I launched it into the air. we were so frightend when it landed on my hand.
oh and a wasp wanted my cookie that one time. guess who won…
#7
One time when I was about 3-4 years old there was a roach in my house and my mom hates roaches and she freaked out so much she threw me at the roach and ran away
#8
a spider crawled on the wall next to my bed while I was about to sleep. My mom gave me popcorn after that
#9
In fifth grade a huge millipede fell on the desk of the boy next to me. It literally fell from the ceiling. I screamed, he screamed, and pretty much everyone in the classroom screamed at us screaming. Also one time a spider came down from the ceiling right next to my ear. I also screamed then. Let’s just say I do not like bugs.
#10
i was 9 and i was in a bathroom when a beetle jumped on my neck from back when i was looking down and at first i didnt knew what it was so i picked it up and… yeah my phobia didnt helped at all at that moment
#11
I was at the pool eating a chip……. And a horsefly flew into my mouth, and when it got out of my mouth, it bit my knee. Yay me.
#12
This is what my sister told me: When she was in Florida (she was about 9-10), she was going to the house from the park she went to and she had a flower bookbag, then she saw a bee. It followed her the whole time. Lol
#13
I had a bald faced hornet fly into my face
#14
I once had a wasp fly right into my face. Luckily, it somehow didn’t sting me!
#15
I was jogging through a forest, little did i notice, my ankles were covered with ticks while sprinting back to the house, i got so worried i almost collapsed going up the hill.
#16
So this was today 3/31/21 I was in my bed when a spider was in my ceiling when it fell in my freaking face and when I tell you I fell down my bunk bed I fell but what’s worse is that I was in the top bunk.
#17
A couple days ago I was on vacation in a cabin in the mountains and when I woke up a roach was next to my face and the next night I woke up in the middle of the night and I felt a tickle on my leg and it was the roach and when I was trying to get her off she bit me. There was also this time I was in the laundry room getting underwear and there was a cricket on the underwear.
#18
In the middle of one night when my family was sleeping I headed out to the kitchen for a biscuit. I ate the biscuit and felt something crawling in my mouth! I spat it out and saw the shape of a cockroach and then the dreadful thing crawled on me! I couldn’t choose but scream – and of course I got grounded by my parents for staying up late at night!
#19
I remember having dreams of me and my family doing normal stuff, when all of a sudden, a bee/wasp/hornet which species is called something different and new, comes out and chases me. I usually run to my mom for help, but she either doesn’t hear me or can’t help, and I get stung, and wake up. Horrible experiences. I’m entomaphobic.
