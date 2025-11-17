Hey Pandas, What Is Your Opinion On The Current Israel-Gaza Situation? (Closed)

I want to hear your thoughts.
#1
It hurts, I put it in an older chat so I’m gonna copy it to here, I speak against Hamas, not Gaza. I’m condoning actions not people. I want to make this clear cuz otherwise I’d be hypocritical :
I got to put this here, or else I won’t forgive myself: The war against Israel.
Here are somethings I need to make sure are known, I am speaking for myself, and probably others, I respect the other side ONLY if they will respect mine, which so far they have not from what I have seen.
Hamas started this attacking on a holiday, called Shmeni Atzeret, or translated from Hebrew, the time of our happiness, which happened to coincide with shabbat.
No matter what you’ve heard or think, Hamas is not the side to back. They attacked on a time when everyone was with their loved ones, k!lling, taking hostage, and much worse things to innocents. Why, because they think that Israel should not exist, and that all Israelis must be exterminated. Their supports promote Anti-semitism, the very idea that Jews, must go bye-bye.
This is hard on me because this an attack on my people, my family an attack on me. and those who are with Hamas, they want another Holocaust, they want death and they want it so much, they are willing to die and for their supporters to as well just to k!ll.
Anyone who supports them, don’t, and don’t attack me just because I’m sounding very one sided. I am being one sided because the one thing I know about Jews is that we are always prosecuted, for being ourselves. This is an attack on the ability for others to just exist. And it’s hard to just sit and not be able to do anything to stop this plague that has existed in humanity. This mindless hate that destroys and corrupts, and it seems it will consume the world at this point, or maybe just mine
Sorry for dumping this, but please don’t just speak with hate, I know it’s hard not to but if we don’t, we will only speed the decay of this doomed world.
#2
The enemy is hamas. They started it. It’s hard to beat someone that finds glory in death. I feel that protests have as much effect as thoughts and prayers – zero. If someone feels that strongly about it they would protest in the streets, they should go there and join the cause. People volunteered to go to Ukraine because they felt compelled.
Didn’t Nostradumbass predict this to be the start of the end?
#3
go palestine
Follow Us