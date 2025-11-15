Hey Pandas, What Is Your Opinion About Cosplayers? (Closed)

As a cosplayer, I have gotten lots of love and hate from people I’ve never met, so what do you guys think?
#1
I think it’s a great way to let your creativity out. Spending your time actually doing something that makes you happy is the best thing you can do for yourself. And it’s something you can always improve at!
#2
Cosplay is awesome! (Coming from a cosplayer)
#3
I’m not a cosplayer. But I admire the commitment to detail and artistic talent involved. I’ve often thought about buying the official costumes for the dark brotherhood (Elder Scrolls), but realised I would never have the opportunity to wear them other than fancy dress parties, and even then I’d have spend the whole time explaining what it was because none of my friends and family are gamers.
Some people are most confident when they are is costume, so I think its a great chance for them to be more outgoing and socially active, while exploring their passion.
#4
I think its great, I love seeing the costumes and creativity involved with it.
#5
I have friends who cosplay they are great
#6
It depends.
