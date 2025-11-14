Hey Pandas, What Is Your Least Favorite Animal And Why? (Closed)

by

I know a lot of us don’t want to admit our least favorite anything but in this post, you can say why instead of someone saying, “wait what, why?”

#1

Humans count, right?

If so, I choose humans because… well, just look on the news I guess

#2

spiders, because when i was at summer camp i was bit by one on the nose and it was super close to my face i could count every hair it had, scared the s**t out of me.

#3

S**T! I thought this was favorite animal! I f****d up! I love Polar Bears!
My least favorite is wolf spiders.

#4

me and every animal lover
question: what is your least favorite animal
me:blobfish
animal lovers:yes

#5

Two words
MURDER HORNETS

#6

Mongooses, they’re so random what even are they. Plus they eat snakes- I think, and I love snakes :)

#7

wasps because they just exist to be mean. Spiders are close but at least they eat mosquitoes and w a s p s

#8

Whatever insect species that somehow emerges in my flat because now I either have to capture and release it outside (easy with spiders) or swat it in order to prevent a possible thriving colony of freeloaders.

