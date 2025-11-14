Hey Pandas, What Is Your Least Favorite Animal And Why? (Closed)

I know a lot of us don’t want to admit our least favorite anything but in this post, you can say why instead of someone saying, “wait what, why?”
#1
Humans count, right?
If so, I choose humans because… well, just look on the news I guess
#2
spiders, because when i was at summer camp i was bit by one on the nose and it was super close to my face i could count every hair it had, scared the s**t out of me.
#3
S**T! I thought this was favorite animal! I f****d up! I love Polar Bears!
My least favorite is wolf spiders.
#4
me and every animal lover
question: what is your least favorite animal
me:blobfish
animal lovers:yes
#5
Two words
MURDER HORNETS
#6
Mongooses, they’re so random what even are they. Plus they eat snakes- I think, and I love snakes :)
#7
wasps because they just exist to be mean. Spiders are close but at least they eat mosquitoes and w a s p s
#8
Whatever insect species that somehow emerges in my flat because now I either have to capture and release it outside (easy with spiders) or swat it in order to prevent a possible thriving colony of freeloaders.
