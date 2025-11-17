Hey Pandas, What Is Your Happy Place? (Closed)

by

What makes you happy?

#1 Wherever This Boy Is

#2 A Piece Of Wilderness In The Heart Of The City, On A River Island, Lots Of Birds, Wildflowers, Peaceful And Full Of Life…and Close To My House🥰

#3 The Primary Rainforest Of Surinam. Brimming With Life Forms And Oxygen. No Roads, No People. Between The Tall Trees It’s Like A Green Cathedral

#4 The North Sea

#5 The Beautiful West Coast Of Bc, Canada

#6 With Puppies Of Course!

#7 In The Garden Among The Trees

#8 Researching My Family History

#9 With This Sweet Feathered Baby :)

#10 Somewhere In Nouvelle-Aquitaine. Where Trees Are Numerous, And People Relaxed

#11 Black Rock Mtn Park In Ga

#12 My Musique Corner

#13 Where Ever These Fuzzbutts Are…they Are All Rescues

#14 T&t…best Friends Forever

#15 My Puppy

#16 The Summer Camp I Go To

#17 In A Field With This Lot, Simple Food And A Few Beers

#18 Anywhere I Can Collect Beautiful Stones!!!

#19 I Don’t Have Any Pics Of The Park I Where I Do Summer Camp Work, But The Sun Always Makes Me Feel Better

#20 Sunset On Mackinac Island, Mi. The Sky Appeared Red Due To The Smoke From The Quebec Forest Fires

#21 I Love The Ambience Of A Train Station

#22 My Very Messy Art Studio (With The Dog Bed For Buddy)

#23 On The Sofa With My Dogs

#24 Local Park With Hundreds Of Water Lilies And Lotus Flowers In A Large Lake. Also Lots Of Ducks!

#25 In Any Garden, Capturing Photos Of Bees And Flowers

#26 Hiking Trails In The Australian Bush

#27 With My Favorite Girly. (0.5s Work Wonders On Doggys Too!)

#28 Cape Town. I Love This City And We Go Every Year

#29 Martinsville Speedway

#30 Snowdonia, Wales, UK. Most Beautiful Place I’ve Ever Seen

#31 With My Prisoners!!!

#32 Frontrow At A Oldschool Hiphop Concert

