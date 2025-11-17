Hey Pandas, What Is Your Happy Place? (Closed)

What makes you happy?
#1 Wherever This Boy Is
#2 A Piece Of Wilderness In The Heart Of The City, On A River Island, Lots Of Birds, Wildflowers, Peaceful And Full Of Life…and Close To My House🥰
#3 The Primary Rainforest Of Surinam. Brimming With Life Forms And Oxygen. No Roads, No People. Between The Tall Trees It’s Like A Green Cathedral
#4 The North Sea
#5 The Beautiful West Coast Of Bc, Canada
#6 With Puppies Of Course!
#7 In The Garden Among The Trees
#8 Researching My Family History
#9 With This Sweet Feathered Baby :)
#10 Somewhere In Nouvelle-Aquitaine. Where Trees Are Numerous, And People Relaxed
#11 Black Rock Mtn Park In Ga
#12 My Musique Corner
#13 Where Ever These Fuzzbutts Are…they Are All Rescues
#14 T&t…best Friends Forever
#15 My Puppy
#16 The Summer Camp I Go To
#17 In A Field With This Lot, Simple Food And A Few Beers
#18 Anywhere I Can Collect Beautiful Stones!!!
#19 I Don’t Have Any Pics Of The Park I Where I Do Summer Camp Work, But The Sun Always Makes Me Feel Better
#20 Sunset On Mackinac Island, Mi. The Sky Appeared Red Due To The Smoke From The Quebec Forest Fires
#21 I Love The Ambience Of A Train Station
#22 My Very Messy Art Studio (With The Dog Bed For Buddy)
#23 On The Sofa With My Dogs
#24 Local Park With Hundreds Of Water Lilies And Lotus Flowers In A Large Lake. Also Lots Of Ducks!
#25 In Any Garden, Capturing Photos Of Bees And Flowers
#26 Hiking Trails In The Australian Bush
#27 With My Favorite Girly. (0.5s Work Wonders On Doggys Too!)
#28 Cape Town. I Love This City And We Go Every Year
#29 Martinsville Speedway
#30 Snowdonia, Wales, UK. Most Beautiful Place I’ve Ever Seen
#31 With My Prisoners!!!
#32 Frontrow At A Oldschool Hiphop Concert
