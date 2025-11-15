Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Yearbook Quote? (Closed)

by

Put your yearbook quote here!!!

#1

i saw this meme and this girls quote was, “high school to went i, school high to went y’all.” now read it backwards.

#2

Me and one of my friends have our plan. Amanda (my friend) is doing her quote as “holy nutterbutters”. Mine is gonna be “bye have a nice life”. One of the students who is graduating this year did “alright bye”.

#3

Told you guys I would graduate! Hah! Proved you wrong!

#4

I like my girls how I like my coffee, I don’t like coffee

#5

I think my favorite one was “Goodbye you m***a fuggin butter slug” No idea why they put that but they did

#6

“oh god, here we go…”

#7

“Why should I go to your funeral if you don’t come to mine?”

#8

i dont have one but im answering cuz no-one answered

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Love To Photograph Food In A Unique Way
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Are Sci-Fi Novels the New Comic Books For Streaming TV?
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2017
Parenthood
Parenthood 3.17 “Remember Me, I’m the One Who Loves You” Review
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2012
Kirk
Kirk Cameron Is Coming to Fuller House: Oh Yeah
3 min read
Dec, 2, 2019
Brooklyn Midwife’s Dice Game Club Sparks Concerns About Safety For “Non-White” Women
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2025
30 Times People Injured Themselves In Dumb Ways And Just Had To Warn Others
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.