Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Yearbook Quote? (Closed)

Put your yearbook quote here!!!
#1
i saw this meme and this girls quote was, “high school to went i, school high to went y’all.” now read it backwards.
#2
Me and one of my friends have our plan. Amanda (my friend) is doing her quote as “holy nutterbutters”. Mine is gonna be “bye have a nice life”. One of the students who is graduating this year did “alright bye”.
#3
Told you guys I would graduate! Hah! Proved you wrong!
#4
I like my girls how I like my coffee, I don’t like coffee
#5
I think my favorite one was “Goodbye you m***a fuggin butter slug” No idea why they put that but they did
#6
“oh god, here we go…”
#7
“Why should I go to your funeral if you don’t come to mine?”
#8
i dont have one but im answering cuz no-one answered
