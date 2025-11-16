Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing To Do On A Rainy Day?

I used to hate rainy, cold days or nights with thunderstorms. But now I’ve grown to really love them so long as I snuggle up with a blanket, cup of hot chocolate, and book! What about you?
#1
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THE SMELL OF THE WET SOIL and I just relax with a cup o’ coffeh
#2
Find things to float down the rivers in our gutter :)
#3
Crack open my bedroom or living room window for the sound and smell and cozy up with a good book.
#4
Sewing, I love making little felt keyring animals, theyre fiddly but fun to make! I like to get cosy and listen to spooky paranormal and true crime podcasts while i sew 😊
#5
Play hours and hours of video games!!
#6
Read, read, read, popcorn with a book, read, nap, read, sleep that good sleep you can only achieve when it’s raining, read.
#7
Sleep. There is nothing, and I mean NOTHING more comforting than rain on the roof as you drift off to sleep.
#8
Go out for ice cream and a walk. It’s the only time the tourists don’t swarm the ice cream shop and sidewalks.
