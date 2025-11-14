Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Quote? (Closed)

Quotes can be wise or dumb. Maybe even funny. Quotes can be from a movie or real life. Share your favorite ones!
#1
“Either he’s dead or my watch has stopped.” – Groucho Marx
#2
“Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” — Groucho Marx
#3
The one that resonates most with me is:
“I’m wearying to escape into that glorious world, and to be always there: not seeing it dimly through tears, and yearning for it through the walls of an aching heart: but really with it, and in it.” -Emily Brontë
#4
“One of the lessons of history is that nothing is often the best thing to do and always a clever thing to say.” — Will and Ariel Durant
#5
“Shut the fluff up before I shove fluffing rocks into your fluffing mouth and watch you choke” – Me
#6
“Alright, why a duck?” -Chico Marx
#7
“But I guess that’s the way it is. When you lose something irreplaceable you don’t mourn for the thing you lost, you mourn for yourself.” -Harpo Marx
#8
“The poets have been mysteriously silent on the subject of cheese.”
-Gilbert K. Chesterton
Ok I have two
“A two year old is kind of like having a blender, but you don’t have a top for it.”
-Jerry Seinfeld
