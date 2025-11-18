Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Movie Or Show? (Closed)

by

What is your favorite movie or show?

#1

Of all time? Kiki’s Delivery Service……
But Godzilla minus one is definitely a recent favourite….
Such an awesome movie….

#2

How To train Your Dragon, Jurassic World, Harry Potter, etc

#3

Apollo 13. Easily.

#4

My favourite film is the black phone !! I’ve watched it more than 40 times, I’m addicted.

#5

Favorite TV Show: Attack on Titan
Favorite Movie: A Man For All Seasons

#6

i am a huge gilmore girls, supernatural, and that 70s show fan

#7

The Doctor Who episode Blink.

