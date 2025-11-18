Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Movie Or Show? (Closed)

What is your favorite movie or show?
#1
Of all time? Kiki’s Delivery Service……
But Godzilla minus one is definitely a recent favourite….
Such an awesome movie….
#2
How To train Your Dragon, Jurassic World, Harry Potter, etc
#3
Apollo 13. Easily.
#4
My favourite film is the black phone !! I’ve watched it more than 40 times, I’m addicted.
#5
Favorite TV Show: Attack on Titan
Favorite Movie: A Man For All Seasons
#6
i am a huge gilmore girls, supernatural, and that 70s show fan
#7
The Doctor Who episode Blink.
