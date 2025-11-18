Hey Pandas, If You Died And Became A Ghost What Would You Do?

For the month of spooketh! If you became a ghost right now, what would you like to do with your ghosthood?
#1
I’m tired of the ghostly Victorian women gliding ominously through walls. When I become a ghost, I will manifest in your bedroom at 3:00am scream “It’s Brittney B***h!” and explode in to a cloud of glitter. Let’s update our haunting.
#2
Go to all the west end shows. Tour the super rich houses…the Bezos level rich. Write “Eat the rich” on their bedroom wall in ketchup while they sleep. Stalk Trump, and unplug his microphone everytime he tries to speak.
#3
Trying to avoid the GhostBusters.
#4
Random acts of kindness. Random acts of chaos. Gotta keep it fresh.
#5
Haunt the wicked, annoying people in my life, of course. And fully enjoying myself :)))
#6
I would do little things to comfort those who I loved.
#7
I’d go find the ghost of my dad to see him again.
#8
I’d haunt the natural world. I’ve seen enough of these human activities. Or interstellar travel; can ghosts do that?
#9
Rest in peace for awhile, hang around those I love and left behind, see the world, maybe branch out and see the rest of the universe, and then start planning for my next life :-)
#10
I would join the cast of the TV Show “Ghosts”, then start a relationship with Flower.
#11
inform my family and loved ones abt it so their not sad. THEYRE STUCK WITH ME FOREVER MWAHAHAHAA
#12
I’d float around the world, watching people at first, learning which ways they deal with suffering, for example: trauma, break-ups, things like that. Then I would take what I’ve learned to those who don’t know what to do with their pain and (subtly) help them through it.
#13
I would haunt animal abusers and make sure they never have a good day again.
#14
I would apologise for never having believed in ghosts.
#15
I would finally go see my friends around the world and kindly haunt them. Don’t have to worry about plane tickets when you’re dead!
#16
Try to remember as much as I could from the British TV series ‘My Partner the Ghost’ (a/k/a “Randall and Hopkirk (deceased)”).
#17
Do everything I could to avoid Sam & Dean.
#18
Go and ride all the rides at Disney World and Universal without having to queue for a silly amount of time or pay a even sillier amount of money to get ahead of the normal queue
#19
Lots of travel. Lots of close-range animal watching. Testing if/how I work underwater. Snooping around people and places. And trying what I can do against the evil living.
#20
1st I’d find my son. After that we find my Mom and my 2 brothers and using the family 😆
#21
Go to the movies… if the movies don’t entertain me spooking the audience will
#22
Probably haunt my usual haunts
#23
I’d be just annoying. Sneak up behind people watching horror films or playing horror games. Cut small pieces off each strand of spaghetti and put them back in so it’s half rice half pasta. Other annoying and funny stuff. Only to people like anti vaxxers, Sebastian from school (he bullied me), bad parents
#24
Search for my grandparents and talk with them. We have eternity.
#25
I wouldn’t waste my energy haunting! I would like to go see places I never had a chance to travel to in life and check on loved ones, but in truth, I’d just want to be off to reunite with my soul group so we can plan our next lives!
#26
Haunt the dude who stalked me… see how he enjoys never feeling safe in his own home and having his life turned upsidedown while his sanity slowly erodes under the unending stress and paranoia. I’d be one of those ghosts that interacts with lights, but instead of a light switch I would cause the flash on his phone to go off, straight up take photos of him with his own phone from impossible angles… heading him with the sound of the camera shutter. … after I get bored with him i’d probably then haunt the police officers who didn’t help, especially the f****r that said “wow it must be flattering knowing you have that sort of power over someone, you must be something special”… when I was reporting that my stalker (27m at the time) had shown up drunk to my uni and assaulted me (18f at the time) (grabbed my arm, shoved me to the ground, ripped my shirt, dragged me by my hair, spat on me– because I refused to go to his house). He didn’t follow up, figured that it was probably a one time thing and I was over reacting even though I had 6months of evidence that he was stalking me and getting increasingly unhinged– them not acting meant he got to steal me for alot longer, so… yeah, how would he feel having a poltergeist show up to his work, grab him and shove him around in front of coworkers– see how flattered he feels to have made such an impression.
#27
I would visit my fave celebrities and travel the world without having to pay :) and “borrow” food.
#28
try to look out for my loved ones and help those who need it if it was possible. on the other hand, would become the bane of existence to the cruel and horrible people in the world, whispering in their ears as a sense of consciousness until they were mad.
#29
Probably just haunt my gaming console and trap whoever plays it to be trapped in the game forever…
OR just go freelance helping ghosts get rid of humans Betelgeuse style.
#30
Haunt the basements of rich people and shut off the hot water when they get in the shower to hear them scream.
#31
I’d travel, first back to Argentina and France, and then to all the countries I never got to visit because of lack of money, or (additionally) poor health. Give a happy haunting to those friends who were still living but I hadn’t had a chance to say goodbye to. And then I’d dodder off to wherever other ghosts gather so I could see friends and family who’d gone and begun haunting before me.
#32
I would visit all the places I can’t do now (disabilities and money stopping me) -like the tower of London and see if the ghost stories from there are real, Hampton court palace and west end shows, then just go to Heathrow airport and hop on various planes going anywhere!. I’d also haunt pet shops and rescues and try to comfort the animals – and kick any abusers up the anywhere :)
#33
Travel the world seeing all the people, animals, and natural places and wonders.
Visit places that are impossible to see as a living person: It Mariana Trench, active volcanoes, the Earth’s core, the moon and planets, and the sun. Read every book I could (assuming I could turn pages as a ghost. I might have to haunt someone else who is reading).
#34
I would watch over my friends, make sure they are doing well, maybe leave subtle messages that I’m watching over them, like leaving my necklace on their bedside table or a drawing of myself in their notebooks, maybe become something like their guardian angel. because if I die, I want to make sure my friends are safe, and only then will I rest in peace
#35
I would go around and spook random people. Hang around elementary schools and become a school ghost. And help kids with their homework. (Imagine you’re a first grader struggling with your math and you just hear a ghostly voice whisper “IT’S 26 IDIOT”
#36
Gaslight my former boss. Just one of them. The rest I liked.
#37
Some ghost can reality shift soooo…… I’d hop dimensions into my favorite book/movie and have a wizard or witch revive me in their world.
#38
I’d guide all the spiders into my older brother’s room because he’d probably be the cause of my ghostly beginnings
#39
Find my dog and brother
#40
Scare the sh!t out of people I don’t like, then explore the world with my newfound immortality. I’ve got all the time in the world, after all.
#41
Completely and utterly cease to exist, just like any other “Ghost”
