Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Holiday And Why? (Closed)

I love the holidays. I think if I had to choose, Thanksgiving would be my favorite.
#1
For me, it’s All Hallows Day, the day after Halloween. I like it because I made a deep personal connection with it, and I’ve been developing traditions of my own on this holiday. I go visit the long-forgotten and unmaintained graves and freshen them up, then I bury my hopes and dreams in a tiny little paper casket with a paper tombstone.
#2
St Stephens Day, or Day of the Wren.
It was great when I was a kid and I still enjoy it. Although you don’t see many mummers these days.
#3
I like a lot of holidays, but overall I like Halloween because you can get free candy
#4
I like Diwali because you get to eat a lot of sweets and you get a week off from school. You get to meet all your relatives and get to play with sparklers. In my opinion no other festival can beat diwali.
#5
No surprise here, mine is Christmas. People seem generally happier during this time.
#6
Mine’s Halloween!
#7
Halloween cos i like spooky things! 🦇🕷🎃
#8
I mentally celebrate the Spring Equinox because that means we’re finally heading out of darkness! I have Seasonal Affective Disorder, so light is everything.
#9
Christmas! Simply because this holiday and the winter season, in general, makes me feel cozy and slow down a bit.
#10
“Halloween.（＾Ｏ＾☆♪ Halloween. This is Halloween.”
*♫♪.ılılıll|̲̅̅●̲̅̅|̲̅̅=̲̅̅|̲̅̅●̲̅̅|llılılı.♫♪*
(“Dancing” to the song from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”)
Although TECHNICALLY NOT a “holiday,” HALLOWEEN is my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE time of year. It is the ONE day where you can dress up/ be ANYTHING or ANYONE and NOT be JUDGED. UNLESS, of course, you are in a costume contest. But hey, YOU put yourself in that situation, correct?!
Besides, I treat EVERY DAY(EXCEPT Halloween) as if it were “Christmas.” Showing kindness, giving to those in need- W/O asking for anything in return, treating EVERYONE with DIGNITY and RESPECT. You know, the things we as Human beings are SUPPOSED to do for each other regularly.
#11
Thanksgiving. It is one of spending time with friends and family. Especially remembering all the things we are grateful for in our lives. It is a holiday that is not focused on spending money.
#12
Thanksgiving food food FOOD
#13
As a Pagan my favorite sabbat (holiday) is Samhain or All Hallows’ Eve (Halloween) it’s also known as the third and final harvest. It’s said that on this day the veil between the living and the dead is at its thinnest so we connect and celebrate our ancestors and loved ones who’ve crossed over :)
#14
i would say christmas not because of the gifts (even though its a good bonus) but because its the only time my family is truly happy and not trying to kill each other like the rest of the year.
#15
I like Halloween, Christmas, and Hanukkah!
#16
Halloween for the creepy, the spooky,and the scary. Its Halloween every day in my house.
I dislike Christmas with a fiery passion. What meaning there was of it has been long lost years ago and heavily drowned out by commercialism and consumerism.
Thanksgiving is basically a joke and quietly slips by as people just anxiously await Christmas as soon as autumn comes. We pretend it means family, togetherness, and thankfulness and pilgrims and native Americans sharing a meal but what is really is is remembrance of when settlers raped native Americans of everything.
#17
It used to be christmas eve since we celebrate it here in Sweden the 24th. In our family our christmas started in the morning when our dad used to bring in the christmas tree in the morning and the whole family decorated it together in our pj’s. After that we would get dressed and eat the most amazing dinner with so many different dishes from both Sweden and Finland. In the afternoon we would gather in the couch and watch a show that broadcasts every year and the adults would fall asleep during that hour. Then santa would show up and distribute the christmas gifts and then we would finnish our christmas eve at the local church’s midnight mass.
Now i’m all grown up, my parents are divorced, my sisters have their own families and I’m single. This year I will be working the whole christmas weekend…
#18
Christmas. So many traditions.
#19
Halloween. Always has been. I’ve always enjoyed the spooky decorations, costumes, movies, etc. The origin of the holiday fascinated me when I grew older and started learning about it. I’m 48 and still dress up every year. I stopped with wearing costume masks due to the difficulties of breathing, getting sweaty, and seeing out of them. I’ve since started doing my own makeup. Much more satisfying as it’s something I personally did and not just bought.
#20
Christmas because I love the holiday season, the snow, and spending time with my family during this period.
#21
Christmas because we developed a lot of unintentional traditions in our family, and they make me feel warm and fuzzy.
#22
summer, because of summer!
Follow Us