Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Holiday? (Closed)

Which holiday is your favorite?
#1
Diwali because the indian community that lives near me gets together and has this little(ok… not so little) showcase( a talent show, of sorts) where people do a bunch of performances relating somewhat to our culture. me and my friends do bollywood dances(with songs from bollywood movies) that we choreograph ourselves.
there is a bunch of food(indian food is the best), dressing up in heavy dresses(for the gals at least, the dudes show up in a kurta and jeans lolol), music, and overall fun!!!
our community has been doing this annually for a long time, and it is so nostalgic. many happy memories come from it :D
#2
Christmas, but not the religious bit. Just the general excitement and decoration and tradition of being nice and giving gifts to family and friends to show you care. Also, my family has some fun traditions. The best part is that you can’t age out of it, nor can you be excluded because of your relationship status. And you’re not singled out for awkward singing.
#3
Halloween!!! Every year I look forward to it, and every year it seems to get better and better.
#4
Dussehra because it’s the longest holiday in the year (besides summer holidays)
#5
Thanksgiving :3
You know not the excitement i feel knowing not only do i get to eat pie without reason, but also not have to cook :]
