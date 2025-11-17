Hey Pandas, What’s An Awesome Karma Story That You Find Perfect To This Day? (Closed)

Share!
#1
this kid laughed at this other kid near a stop sign who accidentally kicked their shoe onto the road and then the kid who laughed walked into the stop sign. it was me. i walked into the stop sign. in my defense, it was hilarious 🍷🗿
#2
I went to a theme park with my friend and there was these two people waiting in line and two of their friends came to join them because they had been in the bathroom, then this karen yells at them and does her whole karen act and accuses them of cutting. While doing this she walked past multiple people and was removed from the line for cutting(and being a disturbance)
#3
Had a boss that tried to get me fired. Accused me of being drunk on the job. She knew i am a recovering alcoholic. I gladly went for the drug test. I was on the clock and i knew i was going to pass.
Didnt know that work rules stated that she needed a more legitimate reason to have me tested. Come to find out she had pulled this kind of thing before with others.
Im also very vindictive. She not only lost her car but i sued her and took her house.
