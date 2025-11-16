Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Aspect Of Your Physical Appearance? (Closed)

I like my curly hair (most days), and my hands. What is a physical trait of yours that you feel confident in?
#1
I like my eyes. I was told by a drunk girl who could only see my eyes (I was wearing a mask) that I had very pretty eyes and as is the rule with drunk girl compliments, it’s now one of my favourite things about myself
#2
I always liked my shoulders. They’re one of the few places on my body that doesn’t get scaly and flaky, and even when I’ve gain weight they’re still smooth and sleek.
And my nose. I’ve always loved my nose. And I love my eyes. They’re kinda eagle shaped, greeny bluish with a darker ring around the iris.
Love my nails, too. I don’t need fakes. They grow nice and I always get compliments when I paint designs on them.
That’s all
#3
My eyes and hair. My hair is long and wavy, and I think it’s really pretty. Also it’s gone from a mundane brown to a chestnut sort of color for some reason and now I like it even more. Also my eyes are blue green and have some grey-ish tones, and they change in the light and change depending on the color I’m wearing. I know that’s not necessarily rare for people with blue eyes but I think it’s interesting. I’ve been especially confident in them recently because a while ago a girl walked up to me and told me I had really pretty eyes, then walked away.
#4
I like my eyes, they’re hazel but look honey brown in some light and green in direct sunlight- and my freckles! I love the summer when sun freckles show up along the bridge of my nose. The things that make me feel the most unique are my favorite :)
#5
My eyes and my hair. I have dirty blonde hair and amber-green/hazel eyes. In the sun they are so pretty!!!! They always make me feel confident even on my worst days!
#6
My hair I guess. I really don’t like myself but it does feel good to come up with one thing.
#7
I really like my hair (blue and curly), my hands (and fingernails) and my eyes and lips. :)
#8
My calves. They’re the only part of my body that shows any muscle
#9
Everything! I’m not trying to be vain but I just love everything about my body no matter what it looks like. Everyone else should to! You are beautiful just the way you are. :)
#10
I really love my eyes, they are green and I know this sounds weird but I like my throat and shoulders, many people have complimented them
#11
I have central heterochromia, around my pupil is a steely gray color – then my iris is blue that changes depending on lighting. I also have Green, amber, and a purple coloration in my eyes. The amber glows if the light hits it just right, I took a photo once of the eye that has the most amber and its pretty cool. The purple is only in one eye and looks more lavender than true purple. Blue is the dominate color though. I thought everyone’s eyes were a hodge-podge of colors until I was about 15 I think.
I like my ears too. I have a bunch of bumps and points in the cartilage at the top of my ears that I will sit there and run a finger along. Both ears are different and one of the points is pretty obvious especially since I’ve been losing weight. Mom used to say one of my ears was just like hers the other was just like my aunts.
I just like finding interesting stuff – like how my fingers aren’t straight, almost all of them are bent and my pinkies are very obviously not straight. I have veins on the side of my foot that spell out ‘DAT’ so yeah, if you look close enough you can find a lot of fun stuff about your own body.
#12
How long my hair is! I always get comments when my hair isn’t in a ponytail
#13
How it looks like my gender.
#14
I like my hazel eyes, they vary from blue to green on the outer part and in the middle it’s a dirty brown and then my pupil. Other than that I like my arm and back muscles even though I don’t show them off it’s just something that as a girl is something i’m working on building and I’m confident with the strength they give me
