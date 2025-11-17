Hey Pandas, What Is Your Comfort Food? (Closed)

by

What kind of food comforts you when you are feeling down and why?

#1

Chocolate 🍫

#2

Biryani always puts me in a good mood 😄

#3

Chocolate or donuts, they’re always a good option no matter what.

#4

Ice cream. My go-to flavours are vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate chip, cookie dough, cookies and cream, and chocolate chip.

#5

I don’t know why but popcorn. The taste is simple but delicious and it always reminds me of purchasing popcorn at a movie theater. I love going to the cinema, so that may play a big part in why popcorn is my comfort food.

#6

Grilled cheese sandwich or as it’s called in Marathi: tup ghur poli which is just roti with ghee and jaggery added on top and then rolled

#7

Oh boy, there’s so much food I love (my wife is a magician when it comes to cooking). On colder days lately it’s “Fabada”, a Spanish stew with beans and chorizo as main ingredients. That and some good Cava: heaven! On hotter days nothing beats a freshly prepared French-style Steak Tartare and a nice bottle of white wine.

#8

mac and cheese

biryani or any other nonveg dish that originates in india

#9

Crêpes ! Complète : ham, cheese and egg.

#10

My Great Depression Food List!
Listed in order of Most Comforting
1) Rich, creamy North Indian or Pakistani curries with naan (because ghee and aromatics)
2) Extra spicy chinese Orange Chicken (because bird chilies and citrus peel)
3) Brinner (because French Toast or Blueberry Pancakes are perfect any time of day or night)
4) Homemade Baked Macaroni and Cheese (because top layer of crispy cheese or buttery breadcrumbs)
5) Chocolate cake with chocolate frosting (because chocolate)
Any one item on the list has an almost immediate blues curing effect.

#11

Ice cream or ravioli 😄

#12

homemade potato salad or marshmallows. never the two together though

#13

eggplants

