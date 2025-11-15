Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Pet Peeve? (Closed)

A pet peeve is something that annoys you a lot.
#1
Bad table manners and people that are unnecessary rude to employees or waiters at restaurants
#2
When my wife GOUGES out the butter!
Honestly the woman is perfect in every way, except her treatment of butter!
#3
When people chew food with their mouth open/ are noisy eaters
#4
Mine: Raw egg yolks when they break in a bowl of soup with noodles and the whole bowl of soup turns yellow.
#5
Mansplainers (and it could be a woman too)
