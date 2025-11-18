Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Story With Animals As Healers? (Closed)

What is your best story of personal healing with any animal encounter?
#1
This was almost 3 years ago. I found a cat behind my shed crying. She was just skin, matted fur and bones. She was so weak she could barely walk. I honestly didn’t think she’d make it through the night. I gave her food and water and nursed her back to health. It was a long process. Finally after about 6 weeks she started playing. I’d been trying to find her owners, but no luck. I’d grown very attached to her, and her to me. I wanted to keep her, but I was worried I wouldn’t be able to care for her because of my depression. I can’t just not care for her for weeks when I’m struggling to get out of bed. But, she helped me. Caring for her was and continues to be a satisfying experience. Just having Cinder sit on my lap lifts my spirits. I’m sorry she went through all that trauma, but I think we’re both happier now.
#2
Here’s a not too dramatic one. Just a weird coincidence really. My dog died in October, very sad for my whole family. We had had her for ten years. A little while later, a very friendly orange cat started to show up, we ended up calling him Oliver. Turns out he was one of the neighbor’s cats that learned to use the dog door. He is the sweetest cat I’ve ever seen, helped me get over the loss of my dog.
#3
16 years ago, I was feeling disconnected from my soul and sought a therapist who worked shamanically as well as psychologically, and when she explored my life and hearts desire she came to the conclusion that I needed a horse!
I had been involved for a few years in training to be an Equine Emotional Facilitator. We did not have ranch yet. And I had horses in the past and just didn’t want to do boarding a horse reality. But it felt right. I had been visiting a Friesian Farm preciously and almost bought one, but had to release him. He was bought two hours later.
Fast forward two years later in my Spiritual Community I connected with a woman there who was recommended I talk with as we were both horse people. As we shared ideas and our plans, she mentioned a special horse they couldn’t find the right people for. I got this tug on my heart and I said, “Is this Jouke (U-Ka)? She said, “Yes… how do you know him?” I said, “Oh my God, you are Jan’s trainer! We were the ones who almost bought him two years ago.” And she declared, “ Oh you have to buy him, you are his person.”
We weren’t going to let him go a second time, so this is what we did 16 years ago and my life and heart and soul went to new depths of expansion into love and understanding the Language of The Horse which shaped my life here today as an Equine Facilitator in Healing Hearts. A writer creating several books about HorseMedicine. And a love within myself having the grace of our dear boy, Jouke!
#4
This one’s kind of lame, but, here goes. My mom passed away and was interred in her home town church cemetery. Very small town, very remote. About a 4 hour drive from my home. It took a couple months before the headstone was placed. My husband and I drove up to see it and pay our respects. I was getting more choked up with every passing mile. By the time we got there, I wasn’t sobbing but the waterworks were going. I’m standing in front of her grave. Husband is a ways behind me and I hear him say “hey scoots”. I turn around and a big black lab has appeared from nowhere. He was scooting across the grass on his butt. My husband calling him Scoots and this very friendly Lab made my day a lot better.
