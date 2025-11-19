Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Comeback To Insults Or Teases? (Closed)

You know. When people snap back at you, yell at you, tease you, stuff like that. I’d like to see how interesting this becomes.
#1
Classmate: “[1] and [2] sitting in a tree…”
Me: “F-A-L-L-I-N-G”
#2
A sphincter says what?
#3
When someone says i’m ugly and dumb:
Me: Well, I might be dumb, but you’re as dumb as a rock, oh wait, a rock has a reason to exist, sorry.
#4
Welp, probably just punching them works. Shuts them up :)
#5
So is this really what you want to argue about?
