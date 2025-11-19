Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best “Bully-To-Friend” Moment?

by

Who is your bully that once you got to understand them you guys are now, friends?

#1

A bucnh of my friends from middle school were pretty mean throughout the years… i wouldnt call them bullies during that period but they werent the best of friends either… somewhere through the years i stopped being a doormat and spoke my mind and said no, well my friends didnt hate me for it and were actually kinda proud of me…

Weve all graduated now but i do have a bunch of fond memories of hanging with them :3, and since we all still live in the same neighborhood its not like theyre gone completely

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Check Out The Teaser for Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans
3 min read
May, 1, 2021
Dreams Do Come True! I Went To Wimbledon 2018 And It Totally Blew My Mind
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Here Are A Few Of My Favorite Chainsaw Carvings I’ve Created (5 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something Silly You’ve Done To Make Other People Happy? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Hilarious Memes That Will Make You Laugh Only If You Grew Up In The 90’s
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
35 Times The Internet Decided To Teach These Ungrateful Kids A Lesson And Shamed Them Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025