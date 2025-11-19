Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best “Bully-To-Friend” Moment?

Who is your bully that once you got to understand them you guys are now, friends?
#1
A bucnh of my friends from middle school were pretty mean throughout the years… i wouldnt call them bullies during that period but they werent the best of friends either… somewhere through the years i stopped being a doormat and spoke my mind and said no, well my friends didnt hate me for it and were actually kinda proud of me…
Weve all graduated now but i do have a bunch of fond memories of hanging with them :3, and since we all still live in the same neighborhood its not like theyre gone completely
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us