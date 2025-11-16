Hey Pandas, What Is This Thing? Help Other Pandas Identify Random Items In The Comments

by

Sometimes your biology knowledge or google just isn’t enough. Do you have a picture with no idea what the thing in it is? Let’s hope someone does.

#1 Ok, What Kind Of Owl Is This Because I’m Curious.

#2 Taken In July This Year, Riverside Path, Central-Eastern Europe. 😮

#3 These Wild Flowers In California USA, Just Off Highway 1

#4 Taken In July Of This Year, Embankment By The River, On Milkweed, Central-Eastern Europe

#5 This Huge Flower Only Blossoms Once Every Decade. I Know What It Is, But Do You?

#6 Can Anyone Identify This Plant That Looks Like Flames?

#7 Bought A Chili Sapling On Discount That Was Said To Be A Chayenne. It’s Not

#8 Heavy Metal, Handle? Found In Yard, USA.

#9 This Huge Beetle Slept There All Day And Moved On That Night…

#10 Many Small Bugs In A Maple Leaf. Look Closely And You Can See The Individuals. They Lose The White Fluff After They Land. The Leaf Fell Off Tbe Tree Prematurely. They Are Not Mealworms, But I Have Not Been Able To Id Them.

#11 Here’s Another Pic Of My Alien Bug.

#12 Mushrooms In My Potted Plant, And Two Insects From A Hike. Any Clues?

#13 Wtf Is This Beauty?

#14 Obviously A Rock, Unlikely Something Genuine, Maybe A Scout Project? But What Did They Try To Make? (Found In Sweden)

#15 Shrooms

#16 Sorry, Ladt Pic Was Just The Fluff After It Was List. This Pic Has The Separated Fluff, And The Bug On The Stick. I Have A Video Of A Single One Crawling, But No Idea How To Publish A Video.

#17 What Kind Of Moth Is This? Its Butt Curves Up Some

#18 What Kind Of Flower Is This? Found It In My Great-Aunt’s Garden

#19 Help! I Need To Know What This Plant Is! Is It Dangerous??

#20 I Found This While Snorkeling In Maui. The Writing Says Hear Wo But I’m Pretty Sure It Use To Say More

#21 Wtf Is This?!

