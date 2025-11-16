Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Thing You’ve Ever Eaten? (Closed)

Mine was part of a leaf. It was really really bitter.
Snails 🐌
I started chewing thought this isn’t too bad then something must have clicked in my brain and I started heaving. I did manage to swallow it but never again.
cheese! i am so sorry people who love cheese don’t hate me but i just can’t eat!it well… take that back i can eat certain things with cheese i can eat pizza as long as it’s not cheese pizza it has to be pepperoni or something and a mozzarella cheese stick but that’s about it !
I’m known for eating literally anything. Usually it’s just plants that might be edible but I also ate a whole lemon once and friends often offer me bits of orange peel bc they think it’s funny when I eat it
Grilled starfish. It’s like cracking open sharp pieces of coral, and the “meat” is little more than liquified green goo, like salty algae. I tried licking it, lucky i didn’t cut my tongue. I still don’t know how to remove the goo since the arms petrify when cooked
When I was like seven I made a “magic potion” and tried to drink it… the only ingredients I remember were water, cocoa powder (which does NOT taste good on its own), and ketchup (I was not the smartest child)
laundry detergent
muddy water on a elementary school playground (not on purpose, it was splashed on my face)
b r i c k
Probably a lilac leaf, it was incredibly bitter.
Most fresh leaves are, but lilac is particularly bitter.
Rocks, if you pick em up off the ground to eat, taste like when you walk into a dusty room.
Sticks, super bitter.
Dried leaves are bland.
Pine Cones taste like what a pine scented air freshener smells like.
I should have looked it up before I tried it. I love lavender. One evening I made a strait-up lavender only tea. Talk about too much of a good thing. That intense flavor stayed on my tongue for hours. I brushed my teeth and tongue twice before bed, and I was worried I’d wake up with it. I took to lavender again after a couple of weeks, but I’m never doing that again.
Cow liver.
I really cannot stand it. It just tastes so disgusting to me.
Durian fruit
Eggs, the fact that they came from a chicken’s you know what grosses me out. I can’t even stand the sight of scrambled eggs or raw eggs being cracked. Just typing this is making me want to vomit.
I once ate shaving cream when I was 7. It was dark in the morning and I didn’t turn on the lights so instead of taking toothpaste, I reached for the shaving cream and brushed my teeth with it. The taste has stayed with me for years
Mom’s a terrible cook, stepdad hunted everything in it’s season. As a child I suffered through rabbit and squirrel with the buckshot still in them and the ickiest parts of bambi. As a special treat, a whole cow tongue or large octopus boiled in unseasoned water.
I’ll eat pretty much anything that won’t kill me.
The worst? Hard to say. Python? Sheep’s testicles? Goat’s eyes?
In recent memory? A while ago I had a meat substitute burger. Everything about it was disgusting, the taste, the texture, the smell. It was really disappointing because I’d been told that that particular brand/company was “the most realistic meat” alternative.
Sorry Alex, Linda McCartney vegan burgers are better (and actually edible).
