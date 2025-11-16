Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Thing Anyone Has Ever Done In Your Car?

People who are uber or taxi drivers (or just drivers in general), what is the absolute worst thing anybody has done in or to your car?
#1
’twas the night before Christmas and all through the car not a creature was stirring, except for the prankster who decided to put wrapping paper all over the interior of my car
#2
Had a really weird uber ride once. It was kinda like a party bus, had neon lights and early 2000s music was blasting. While it did lighten up my mood, the driver was pretty reckless and we almost died like two times :)
#3
Not a cabbie or uber driver, but has anyone else noticed the smell of vomit never really comes out of a seat belt?
It’ll just waft up occasionally, even years later.
#4
One October, first snow of the season, the town plow hit me when I was sitting at a stop sign. He should’ve let me make my turn first, I guess he thought he could make the turn. He smashed in the passenger door on my Jeep.
#5
Not my car, my moms. When I was eleven, I got a gift card (only about $20) to Claire’s jewelry store, and I left it in the glove compartment. My parents didn’t lock the car, and someone broke in and stole my damn Claire’s card! Not that big a deal, but I was pissed. You couldn’t refund the card for cash anyways. I hope they got themselves a nice pair of earrings XD
#6
Completely removed my backseat, and then “lost” it.
Then tried to throw something out the window and it came back, smashing the back side window.
#7
A kid poured a whole jug of milk out on the way home from a shopping trip. No more needs to be said.🤢
#8
My brother and I had come back to our hometown during a college break in the middle of winter. We had decided to head out to the bar. We stayed way too long and he had way too much to drink. I kept my head and had cut myself off early. When I was able to finally convince him to leave, I was sober. It must have been about 1 AM and a temperature of -10.
I had practically drag him to my car and dump him in the passenger side. I told him that if he thought he was going to puke, let me know and I would pull over. He told me he’d be okay.
A couple of minutes later I heard him cough and began smelling this godawful smell. I turned on the dome light and looked. He had puked all over himself and the passenger seat.
When we got home, I managed to get him inside and in bed with a trashcan next to him in case he puked again. Then, I began the task of attempting to clean it up in sub freezing temperatures. As I was cleaning up the passenger side, my brother had made his way back outside unbeknownst to me. He opened the drivers side door, backed up so his butt was in the car, bent over, farted for ten seconds, and quickly shut the door to the car.
I was so mad. The moron, drunk off his a**, just stood their giggling. I thought about punching him. I decided against it, because he wouldn’t feel it or remember it because he was so drunk.
He got himself back into bed and I continued cleaning up. I managed to get some sleep and checked on him in the morning. He was in bed and still wearing his pants from the previous night. As he was in his bed, I told him what a jerk he had been the night before. While talking to him, he began to stretch and began scratch his butt (hand in the jeans, style). The color drained from his face and he removed his hand. It was covered in s***. He had crapped his pants. Got what he deserved.
We still laugh out a**** off telling this story 20+ years later.
#9
I had an accident when a car on front of me hit a trailer from behind, stopped, and I run into it. My car was repaired for weeks.
The day I got it back, a semi driver changed lane without checking the mirrors and T-boned my car. It totally crushed the driver’s side.
The driver’s license was 1 (one) DAY old.
#10
A homeless person broke into my car, threw all my stuff out, slept in it, and pissed themselves while they slept.
#11
When I was learning to drive, I would go about 5 below the speed limit to be safe. A guy behind me kept honking and as I stopped at a red light he PURPOSELY rear-ended me. He got a hefty fine.
#12
Not my car, but once i threw up, but i was to late and threw up into the window crevice . It took them a solid month to get it out
#13
Well it wasn’t my car it was a taxi I was driving. I pick up a fare in the south of the city, it was 3 Aboriginal young men with in a minute of driving the cab was filled with the strong odor of solvents. The three of them were ‘chroming’, I had to open my window to stop getting affected by the chemicals. At the time it wasn’t a crime to do it so after dropping them off I had all the windows open for the rest of my shift.
#14
When my son was a 7 months old and my best friend was 7 mo’s pregnant I offered her a ride to a beach party. When I went to pick her up her boyfriend wanted a ride too, so I said that was fine but I wanted to leave right away because my baby had already been in the car for awhile and would wake up hungry soon.
The bf said he’d be right out, and I wound up waiting ten minutes while he made himself a mug of tea. He brought the open mug into my car.
Halfway to the beach my son woke up, noticed a strange man next to him and started to cry. The guy immediately starts screaming at my 7 month old baby to shut up, repeatedly.
I told him to stop yelling, and that he’d need to get used to crying babies since his gf was a month away from having one. His response? With his pregnant gf in the front seat…
“Yeah, I’m starting to rethink this whole baby thing.”
I slammed on my breaks so hard he spilled his tea all over himself, and then told him I’d signed up for one baby in the car, not two, and I left him on the side the road.
It took a little time, but 11 years later he’s out of the picture entirely and my friend’s daughter and my son are besties. And yeah, she upgraded to a guy who isn’t a douchewaffle.
#15
I had labelled everything in my friend’s bedroom with a labelmaker, so he took all the little backs peeled off the labels and hid them behind the vents in my car. At 4:30 the next morning, I turned my car on to leave for school and was showered in “confetti.”
#16
According to my husband: Eating something that crumbles.
#17
My first car (a really old beat up Mercedes 180 Diesel), a music festival. Slept in the car (because it had bench seats and was warmer / more secure than a tent). Bought two kegs of Somerset scrumpy cider on one of the hottest days of the year that were stashed in the footwell. Both heated up and exploded in the middle of the night showering me and my friend with sticky stinky cider. I never got rid of the smell :(
#18
I wouldn’t say worst, and it wasn’t my car, but it was funny. My sister wanted to pull an April Fools prank on her girlfriend. I went with my sister to help- we filled her car with ballons we put candy and confetti in, then wrapped the whole car in LOTS of plastic wrap- in the outer layers, we left a note and a pair of scissors. To make it worse, we did it while she was at work so she’d find it when she got off. I have no clue what happened- but I do know she and my sister aren’t together anymore… but I doubt it’s related.
#19
I had just came to a complete stop behind a long line of vehicles at a red light, 5pm traffic. Not two seconds later I get nocked for a loop as a small raised pickup truck rear-ends my car. Hit me so hard that a domino effect occurred and the four vehicles in a row before me got rear-ended, too. The driver of the pickup was a 17 year old who readily confessed to the responding police officer, that he had been paying more attention to two girls walking down the sidewalk, than on the road. Totaled my car, but because his pickup was raised up high it did most of the damage to the trunk area. Took six weeks until his Father’s insurance finally paid out. For whatever reason the kid’s dad didn’t want to pay for the damages with his insurance and was insisting that I pay it with my insurance. WTF! The police report had their address on it so I search it on Google maps. They live in a million dollar home, their backyard is a members only golf course, and at the time the Google satellite took the photo, which had been only three months prior by the date mark, they had 4 brand new vehicles, a speedboat, 2 jet skis, and 3 quad runners parcked in front of their 4 car garage, all facing the street as if on display. So the next time I talk to ‘dad’ I casually mention my military service and make it sound like I did a slow drive by his home, describing all the nice things I saw and how I found it unfortunate that he was being uncooperative with the insurance. His insurance agent met me 3 days later and paid out an amount exactly to the amount I had originally paid for the vehicle. She looked entirely spooked so I’m assuming the ‘dad’ must of said I was being threatening. Anyway, that was the worst thing done to one of my vehicles by someone else.
#20
Sex. Lots of sex. Sometimes in it, sometimes on it.
#21
We had taken my mother-in-law to breakfast and now were driving her home. She insisted on sitting in the back, behind me; she never wanted to come between me and my husband. As we pulled out of the lot, I heard a tick-tick-tick noise. When I turned around, I saw she was FLOSSING! I patted my hair to check for icky bits and we told her next time, we’d be happy to wait while she did her dental hygiene IN THE RESTROOM.
#22
There once was a dog named Sorelli
Who was short but had a large belly
She liked to lick seats, and had a large feast
When the large human farted a smelly!
#23
Once had street kids smash a window for the $4.75 in the centre console.
Another time my kid screamed in her seat until she shat and spewed all over the back seat.
#24
Near miss: Drove my car and some friends to a party. Best friend got really drunk. No one would ride in the backseat with her going home. So I let someone else drive my care and I sat in the back with her head in my lap. I was wearing a very full skirt, and when she vomited I was able to catch most of it with my skirt.
Another time I went on a trip with a different friend, and we drove my car. We got up really early for the long drive home, and I let him drive. He missed an exit, but didn’t realize for a bit. When he did, he made a u-turn in one of those “do not turn here” spot in the middle. It was covered in gravel, but underneath was extremely soft mud. Car immediately sunk to the under carriage, no other cars around because it was so early. Back before cell phones, so we start walking back to an exit. Nothing open, but we hear noise at the back of a tire business, find a guy with a truck who pulled us out for $20.
#25
Lent my car to a friend who didn’t have a license, they totaled it. Took a turn too fast, rolled the car down a 100ft ravine into a creek. Had to hire a crane to haul it out.
#26
Not me, but my sister, and not her personal car, but a business semi-truck. Back in the 90’s, there were few affordable cell phones and very little respect for women semi drivers. My sister was pretty, no-nonsense, funny, and a resilient person. She had been in the Army as a diesel mechanic and was used to fending off men who wouldn’t take no for an answer.
For a time, she was driving for an OTR company. Inevitably her fellow drivers (all male) felt they needed to let her know she was in the wrong profession.
When the harassment started, rather than go to management, (she doubted they would do anything about it) she took care of it herself either verbally or physically, whatever the occasion called for. If things ratcheted out of control, she was not averse to calling the police or wearing her licensed sidearm.
When the other drivers tried several times to sabotage the Peterbilt she’d been assigned, she could get it running in very little time (after letting her Boss know why she wasn’t leaving for her route on time). The semis were always locked in the evening as were the hoods to prevent theft and vandalism.
So, the Boss was aware that something was going on. And when the truckers’ hostility took a new passive-aggressive form, management should have become more proactive about the entire situation.
My sister’s coworkers began acting out their anger or vindictive rage through the disgusting, intentional act of defecating in the cab of her assigned truck. At that point, my sister felt she had to bring it to her Boss since she was at a loss for how to fight back by herself.
Unfortunately, he and Management thought it was funny, then (legally) had to say there was “nothing they could do” because she had no proof who might have done it. There were no such things as small, cheap cameras to hide in the cab to capture them “in the act” and the CCTV cameras in the yard had the recordings in the same part of the office where the truck keys were kept.
There was no happy ending. She had to leave the job since management wouldn’t back her up or take it seriously. She’s doing better now, but it was a terrible ordeal to go through done by cowardly assholes empowered by spineless management.
#27
The taxi driver was listening to a podcast or something about the benefits of female circumcision. It was really really loud. He started it about 30 sec after I got in the car. I asked him to turn it down but he literally ignored me. We get to my friends house and he gets in the car. He can see I’m pissed and the horribleness coming out of the speakers. He right then and there said, “TURN THIS S**T OFF NOW!” The guy immediately turned it off. We got to our destination quick. Why I didn’t make him stop and get out of the cab? I don’t know. We were running late and me and my friend needed to get to work. This was before Uber was a thing. I just was shocked by the hatefulness in what was being said about women and how to remove the poison from women with a quick snip. It was disgusting. It kept referring to women as adams rib and that if all the horrible women in history were circumcised before the age of 5 then history would have been better.
#28
Stole my keys at my daughters softball game on her birthday, then stole mine & my husband’s wallets from inside of my truck (very new to me truck, less than a month of owning it). Thankfully my Dad could drive to our house & get the spare, otherwise they would have surely stole the truck too in the middle of the night.
#29
I wouldn’t say it’s the worst thing but my cousin bit her finger nails off while I was driving and put them in my cup holder in the middle console. Yuck!
#30
Not mine but my mom’s. When my brother was like 4-5, he enjoyed pulling boogers from his nose and then wipe them into the fabric on the car door…
#31
My brother took a rock and wrote “I love mommy” on my mom’s car.
#32
Have you know what and didn’t clean up….
#33
A fricker was about to touch me in the taxi when I hit him a pan I bought from the store coz I am a Pan
