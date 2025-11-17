Hey Pandas What Is The Weirdest Thing You Did As A Child?

As we know we children are weird and I would love to know what weird things you all did!
#1
I made a city for ants. My mom had old flower pots i turned into ant buildings, and i’d take leftovers out to them so they would stop infesting the house. they liked it i think
#2
So when I was a child I loved skittles. Then one day later I was in the driveway drawing a rainbow with chalk and my aunt said ” Taste the Rainbow”. So I did what she told me and I licked the chalk rainbow on the driveway.
#3
I would play dead and my friends would drag me around and bang my head into things trying to get me to react. If I did, they won. If they dropped me and wandered away, I won. Proof I was never a people person, even as a kid with my “friends.” I usually won.
#4
Around the time I made it to fourth grade, I got this weird desire to beat up the (metal) playground equipment at school. I had to keep explaining to my parents why I came home with bruises on my shins.
#5
Befriended a moldy orange I found in my PE classroom. Not a long time ago it was last week (and the orange is still there)
#6
I asked if I could play with butter in the bath and then cried when I was told I couldn’t. I also, for some unknown reason, thought Chicago was a European country.
#7
1: ur pfp scares me and 2: idk im the mostly normal brother but my brother ate ketchup out of the packet
#8
I would dip my finger in butter and then sugar and eat it. Also eating frozen chips and bread.
#9
I would eat watermelon with ketchup. Now I think it is dusgusting.
#10
Always was and still am obsessed with geography. I know every country by its shape, 143 capital cities, 167 country flags and can identify all countries in a world map.
#11
I ate straight-up piles of salt.
#12
This was when I was like 6 or 7. I asked my dad what a baptism was and they told me ‘they sprinkle some water on your face to change your religion. So for a few weeks I’d throw water on my face and changed my religion. I was Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Muslim, I went through them all! 😏
#13
When I was 8, me and my cousin had a game we liked to play, except it wasn’t so much a game as it was a form of torture. a It involved us shooting each other in the eyes with water guns full of lemon juice.
