Hey Pandas What Is The Weirdest Thing You Did As A Child?

by

As we know we children are weird and I would love to know what weird things you all did!

#1

I made a city for ants. My mom had old flower pots i turned into ant buildings, and i’d take leftovers out to them so they would stop infesting the house. they liked it i think

#2

So when I was a child I loved skittles. Then one day later I was in the driveway drawing a rainbow with chalk and my aunt said ” Taste the Rainbow”. So I did what she told me and I licked the chalk rainbow on the driveway.

#3

I would play dead and my friends would drag me around and bang my head into things trying to get me to react. If I did, they won. If they dropped me and wandered away, I won. Proof I was never a people person, even as a kid with my “friends.” I usually won.

#4

Around the time I made it to fourth grade, I got this weird desire to beat up the (metal) playground equipment at school. I had to keep explaining to my parents why I came home with bruises on my shins.

#5

Befriended a moldy orange I found in my PE classroom. Not a long time ago it was last week (and the orange is still there)

#6

I asked if I could play with butter in the bath and then cried when I was told I couldn’t. I also, for some unknown reason, thought Chicago was a European country.

#7

1: ur pfp scares me and 2: idk im the mostly normal brother but my brother ate ketchup out of the packet

#8

I would dip my finger in butter and then sugar and eat it. Also eating frozen chips and bread.

#9

I would eat watermelon with ketchup. Now I think it is dusgusting.

#10

Always was and still am obsessed with geography. I know every country by its shape, 143 capital cities, 167 country flags and can identify all countries in a world map.

#11

I ate straight-up piles of salt.

#12

This was when I was like 6 or 7. I asked my dad what a baptism was and they told me ‘they sprinkle some water on your face to change your religion. So for a few weeks I’d throw water on my face and changed my religion. I was Christian, Jewish, Buddhist, Muslim, I went through them all! 😏

#13

When I was 8, me and my cousin had a game we liked to play, except it wasn’t so much a game as it was a form of torture. a It involved us shooting each other in the eyes with water guns full of lemon juice.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Street Photos That Show Everyday Life Captured By Stéphane Kyndt
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Worst Mistake In Life, That You Will Never Forget? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Babysitter Storms Off After Client Calls Her “Expensive” For Charging While Their Baby Sleeps
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
What’s the Deal With the Haircuts on Peaky Blinders?
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2021
Disney’s Newest Christmas Ad Is Hitting People Right In The Feels
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of A Rare Animal Here, And Let Us Know In Comments If You Know About Them (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.