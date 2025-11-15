Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Insult You Have Ever Heard? (Closed)

We have all heard weird insults, so why not show them to the world.
#1
“UR MOM”
#2
Buttered potato.
It was said with such venom though that it definitely sounded like an insult.
#3
my brother used to call me a dummit whatever that means
#4
“Water bottle girl.” I know why I was called this, but it’s a very long story.
#5
For me it would be “warm toilet seat”.
#6
dumnut wut the duck is a dumnut
#7
Theres a fish called the paccu that lives in the sea. It has tiny bugs clean its teeth. It has whiter teeth than you.
