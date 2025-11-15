Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Insult You Have Ever Heard? (Closed)

by

We have all heard weird insults, so why not show them to the world.

#1

“UR MOM”

#2

Buttered potato.
It was said with such venom though that it definitely sounded like an insult.

#3

my brother used to call me a dummit whatever that means

#4

“Water bottle girl.” I know why I was called this, but it’s a very long story.

#5

For me it would be “warm toilet seat”.

#6

dumnut wut the duck is a dumnut

#7

Theres a fish called the paccu that lives in the sea. It has tiny bugs clean its teeth. It has whiter teeth than you.

