Hey Pandas, What Is The Thing You Most Despise In Professional Music Releases?

Just the things and trends you dislike, not the genre.
Answer something like “I don’t like how women are treated in most Hip Hop lyrics” and not “I don’t like Reggae”
#1
I like rap and hip hop music. However, in recent years the genre has developed such an artificial sound. I started really noticing it when I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad(huge gangster rap fan) and he complained about how much auto tune is used nowadays and how rap has become so unoriginal. Although auto tune can be used to make cool sounds, it seems like a majority of the popular music(not just rap) on the radio has become something artificial and unnatural.
#2
The lack of orchestration. Everything I hear on the latest music is just the same four chords.
#3
Customizing new releases with the goal, to make them interesting for the widest possible range of listeners instead of keeping them “real”. I don’t speak about making a song shorter, so that it is more playable for radio stations (“radio edits”) or something like that. I know that producers are for example forced to rearrange whole parts, replace lead instruments, even slow down or speed up the bpm, if they want their track beeing released on this or that label. (Speaking mainly about releases in the house/techno scene, but heard the same from people in hiphop/rap business)
Another thing is the whole K-Pop vibe and the way these artists are exploited and destroyed by the industry. Disgusting.
#4
When cover versions are the original single!
Sure, you honor the OC of the song, but using his/her/their work to push your own sales? That’s just cheap!
#5
I have some friends in the music industry and the pay is awful because of streaming. Spotify pays $.0004 per stream, Apple Music pays $.01 per stream.
I’ve also heard very popular celebrities claim they actually lose money making music, they’re just using it to promote themself to get brand deals.
#6
My problem with music sometimes is when people make horror/creepy pasta music in a sort of rap hip hop way.
#7
I don’t really like it when the lyrics are kind of inappropriate and when the artist uses a lot of autotune.
#8
I don’t like it when the artist starts doing stuff like (song title) (something version). It doesn’t really feel different and I think they’re just doing that because they’re running out of sing ideas. I have noticed that Taylor Swift has recently been doing stuff like Red, Taylor’s version. Technically the original is already your version
#9
I hate that modern music, in order to be successful, needs to take on this crazy, wild public identity for the artist. I just want music to be music, I don’t need you to wear meat dresses, or hump a disco ball, or talk about sex in every single song to try and appeal to me. If you have no talent then I understand that you rely on these things to make money.
There are so many musicians that are actually really good if we could just let them sit in front of a microphone and sing their song or sit with their band and play. And it’s our own faults because there are a lot of artists who are like that out there who never make it because they don’t stand out. So they purposely make a sex tape, or act crazy and wild. They change their music to be all about sex and drugs and money.
I’m tired of the fake ‘unique’-ness or produced craziness that a label forces on some people to try and make them stand out, which then becomes their entire identity. Uniqueness used to be organic and was in ADDITION to a great talent. The music had to be great first. Now it’s this identity that is crafted first and the music is shaped around it. It’s just so forced.
#10
This goes back to when people actually bought CD’s, but I hated when my favorite artists would put out a greatest hits CD with one new song on it that you couldn’t get anywhere else. Basically forcing you to buy all the songs you already have just to get that one song.
