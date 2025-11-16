Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Thing Someone Has Asked You? (Closed)

Post the stupidest question you have ever been asked.
#1
“Did you come from an orphanage!?”
This was asked multiple times after I told someone I was adopted.
I lost hope in humanity after multiple 9 year olds never heard of foster care
#2
In french class, a kid asked me if they spoke french in france
#3
I’m blind since birth and so as you can imagine, I have been asked several stupid questions. The stupidest question that anyone has ever asked me is how do you eat? There are a couple of others worth mentioning as as well and unfortunately they are more common. How many fingers am I holding up? Do you know sign language? Last but not least is when someone addresses the person that I am with as though I am not capable of speaking for myself.
#4
If the UK is a country, what is England?
NOTE: THE UK IS A GROUP OF COUNTRIES. ENGLAND IS A COUNTRY.
#5
I mentioned how girls get their reproduction-related stuff checked out at the gynecologist and my (male) friend looked me in the eyes and asked, “Why are you going to a gynecologist for that? They deal with gas and stuff don’t they?” Then my other friend said he was right and I was wrong. I was dumbfounded. How did they go 16 years of their lives with older sisters/mothers and never know that?
#6
After my “friend” “stole” the ice from my lunch bag and smashed it in the ground a few times and kicked it under a dirty stone bench, he asked to hang out.
#7
My husband asked me if I needed help in the kitchen. I was making a grilled cheese sandwich.
#8
“Are you from China?”
“Not really”
“Can you read Chinese?”
“Some of it”
Show an instruction manual that is Cantonese
“I can’t read that”
“I thought you could read Chinese”
😑
#9
From this one annoying 6th grader in French class (I’m in seventh grade) :
“Do YoU bElIeVe In GoD???”
“ARE YOU….. LESBIANNNNNNNN?????????????””
#10
Probably the way my friends ask me for answers after a test (to check if they got it right) while knowing perfectly well that I didn’t study at all until a break or so before the actual test. And I usually know nearly nothing about the subject. This mostly concerns history, which I find extremely hard to learn.
#11
Not me, but my uncle. He used to work at a Target or Macy’s or something like that. He had either teal or just blue hair. (I wasn’t born when this happened so I don’t remember the story) A woman asked him if his hair was naturally that shade of blue. I may just be stupid and not know that hair can naturally be blue. (P.S I suck at explaining things so…)
#12
“Iceland is in Canada, right?”
*silence*
“Or in Greenland?”
#13
Oh man…. okay a bit of background info. So my mum was british so I got my accent from her. She moved to America for college and she ended up staying here but she kept her accent. I try to hide the accent I got from her and I use a fake american accent most of the time tho it’s become second nature now. The problem is when I get upset or I’m not paying that much attention, the british accent comes out a lot and people always ask the same questions.
” Do you want a cup o tea?”
” Are you Irish?” ” If you’re british why are you in a public school and not private?”
” Can i have a bo”le o wa’er”
” Why do you pronounce your ts?”
” Do british people drink tea cus they can’t pronounce the letter t?”
ect ect
it gets really annoying having to explain to people that there is more than one british accent and not all british sounding people like tea and crumpets and all the sterotypical stuff americans make fun of britain for
#14
When do people stop having se%, like what age?
#15
I’m vegetarian. A former coworker, Paula, who I loved dearly, asked me, “You don’t eat any meat at all?”
Me: “None at all.”
Paula: “What about chicken.”
Me: “I don’t eat any animals.”
Paula: “Do you eat fish.”
Me, smiling: “Is a fish an animal?”
Paula, laughing: “Oh yeah. Duh.”
Long pause…
Paula: “What about snakes?”
#16
A man once thought women could control their menstrual blood flow…legit thought his partner got her period deliberately during their anniversary.
#17
As I am half Apache, and look Native American , I have been asked many times to “speak Indian”. This by supposedly intelligent adults.
#18
I was standing in front of my classroom waiting for the professor to come and unlock the door. This person from another class skipped the thirteen people standing in front of me, comes to me, and asked if the cancellation notice in the other classroom’s window with that day’s date meant that the class was canceled for that day.
#19
Someone once asked me if having diabetes meant I was addicted to sugar
#20
i have a lot of allergies(gluten, dairy, eggs, corn, nuts, oats, nutmeg, ect.) and when i tell people this they ALWAYS say, “So what can you eat?”
um, like everything I didn’t say!
#21
“If we descended from monkeys, why are their still monkeys?” Setting aside the inaccuracy, of the statement…there are cockapoos, yet cocker spaniels and poodles still exist…
#22
I have twins; a boy and a girl. For so many years I was asked, “Are they identical?” Uh, no…
Follow Us