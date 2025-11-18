Hey Pandas What Is The Strangest Food You’ve Eaten?

What is the strangest food you’ve ever had?
#1
Fried grasshoppers. Actually quite good. Then dried ants, a friend brought them from Argentina. They were quite bad tasting, at least for me.
And Andouillette, a French coarse-grained sausage made from the intestine of pork, pepper, wine, onions, and seasonings. Not so sure about it…had one that was a bit tough…another was pretty good.
#2
A bunch of random meats… kangaroo, emu, camel, crocodile…. all pretty tasty…
#3
Two weeks ago I ate lemon ants at a Venezuelan lunch. Super lemony. The food was prepared by a Venezuelan chef. Delicious.
#4
Anchovy ice cream in a restaurant…
Also, sea snails are quite popular where I live. They taste really good, if you have an opportunity, try them ;)
#5
Sheep intestines and cow kidneys.. Both are pretty chewy. Also where I’m from in South Africa sour milk poured over cornmeal is a very popular lunch. In the summertime it actually is very refreshing and also delicious
#6
A worm. They taste like unseasoned rice, to anyone who’s curious.
