Hey Pandas What Is The Strangest Food You’ve Eaten?

by

What is the strangest food you’ve ever had?

#1

Fried grasshoppers. Actually quite good. Then dried ants, a friend brought them from Argentina. They were quite bad tasting, at least for me.

And Andouillette, a French coarse-grained sausage made from the intestine of pork, pepper, wine, onions, and seasonings. Not so sure about it…had one that was a bit tough…another was pretty good.

#2

A bunch of random meats… kangaroo, emu, camel, crocodile…. all pretty tasty…

#3

Two weeks ago I ate lemon ants at a Venezuelan lunch. Super lemony. The food was prepared by a Venezuelan chef. Delicious.

#4

Anchovy ice cream in a restaurant…
Also, sea snails are quite popular where I live. They taste really good, if you have an opportunity, try them ;)

#5

Sheep intestines and cow kidneys.. Both are pretty chewy. Also where I’m from in South Africa sour milk poured over cornmeal is a very popular lunch. In the summertime it actually is very refreshing and also delicious

#6

A worm. They taste like unseasoned rice, to anyone who’s curious.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
134 Summer Quotes That No Sun Umbrella Can Block
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
71 Harmless Pranks, As Tried And Tested By People Online
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
We Made Witch’s Cucumbers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
45 Jaw-Dropping Leg Sleeve Tattoos That Will Make You Want One
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Now Apocalypse
3 min read
Mar, 21, 2019
Guy Reveals 12 Things That A Lot Of People Thought Happened Years Ago, But Are In Fact More Recent
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.