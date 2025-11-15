Hey Pandas, What Is The Scariest Thing You Owned As A Kid? (Closed)

Share down below!
#1
A drawing of my sleep paralysis demon watching me while I sleep.
#2
I owned this rubber spider I used to scare everyone. I forgot I left it in my bed one day and when I woke up it was right there. Scared the crap out of me.
#3
My sister that thing hamster looking think that was covered in makeup so it would look like a rock star. but it could walk automatically. so it would chase us around the house. I got scared and threw the thing away. but the thing kept bumping the trash can until it fell down. the next morning I found it trying to climb the stairs
#4
Depends on what scares you, I owned a Goliath bird eating spider, fireworks, a few other tarantulas.
#5
I had a Jessie doll from Toy Story, and I don’t know if it was the eyebrows or the way the smile was, but she creeped the heck out of me! It didn’t look like she does in the movies. Real Annabelle vibes from that one.
#6
fufufufu my time to shine
when we moved into this house we found a couple toys that made themselves creepy from age– one of them was a metal rusted Thomas the Train toy in the crawlspace in my room
but my favorite would definitely be this old doll we found in the dead bushes. it was so dirty that nothing could wash it off and its clothes were really threadbare. i was surprised at how well the music box in it still worked though, and the tune it played was definitely cute.
but my favorite part was its eyes….. too wide open, dirtier because of how far in the eyes were, with painted-on eyelashes. we got rid of most of the doll except for the music box and the eyes, and i used them to keep my little sister out of my room, because otherwise she steals my stuff. all i had to do was set them on my drawers so that they pointed at the door, where they were perfectly level with my sister’s face~
#7
realized i should have maybe posted this with my other post here, but i also have three glow in the dark fake skulls. again they terrify my sister
#8
My mam had a box, it was a plain looking dark wood box. It was locked, but felt empty, and there was no key. The story was that years ago Gran was really ill and gramps was tending to cows, he saw a banshee on the hill heading for the house so he grabbed a box that had been in the cow shed for years and ran towards the spirit. He somehow managed to capture her scream in the box and locked it, preventing Grans passing. Nobody was allowed to touch the box, lest the scream escape and someone die. I never went in for that sort of thing but the rest of the family are still petrified of the box to this day.
