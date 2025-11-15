Hey Pandas! What Is The Most “Yeah, Alright, That Totally Happened” You’ve Heard? (Closed)

Sometimes, people tell stories, that well, are soooooooo far from true.
#1
One time I was playing Roblox with my sister and we saw this girl who kept claiming to be a “demon princess.” Se kept doing these weird role-player things like *sucks blood* or *makes tsunami*. We kept telling her to stop spamming the chat with erid stuff, and she said if we told her to stop one more time she would kill us because she apparently knows where we live. MHM YEAH OKAY
#2
For example, when I was little, I went to summer camp. One of the kids there claimed to have had his house broken into. He said “I sat there on one of those k’now rolly chairs with a knife and when he came into my room I laughed and said “You fool. I have been waiting for you.” And then I threw my knife at him and he screamed and I called the cops.” YEAH RIGHT KIDDO YEAH RIGHT
#3
When I was in second grade, a friend of mine said that Queen Elizabeth was her grandma. We’re American
#4
When i was in like 3 rd grade I got a minivan and there was this kid at my school who lied profusely and I told her, “I got a car and it has three rows of seats!” And she was like “ well I have a car that has 4 rows of seats and a refrigerator!”
Follow Us