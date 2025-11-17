Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Recent Accomplishment You Are Proud Of? (Closed)

by

Sometimes life can be hard and it is good to celebrate the little things, especially here with this great community.

#1

i talked to my parents about my depression so i can get help

#2

I was able to pack for a trip I am going on, without packing double the underwear I need!

#3

I did a supply drive at my school and got to donate 3 large laundry hampers of supplies to my local wildlife rehabilitation center (mostly paper towels, band-aids, baby wipes, gloves, and various office supplies but also some more specific medical supplies we ordered for them. It was awesome and I want to do it again, but my new school won’t let us do stuff like that D:

#4

I drew a person that has somewhat correct proportions!! People are HARD to draw

#5

I decided to commit to my YouTube channel, which is about my puppy. almost 150 subs.

#6

My Math final project is now ready for its last submission. I also found seashells today and climbed steep rocks without falling or injuring myself

#7

I just went white water rafting and I didn’t fall it if the raft!!

#8

1: Walked my first 10k! Now it hurts to sit down on the toilet/get up off the toilet, but totally worth it! .
2: Catching up on all my missing school work. Took a couple hours, but so happy!

#9

Before I was 32 days clean from self harm. Then unfortunately I had a relapse. Today I am 25 days clean. To anyone out there struggling as well, I want to you to know that I’m here for you and I support you.

#10

I cooked a casserole from scratch, without using a recipe, and it was delicious! maybe not very impressive, but I’m an experimental cook and sometimes dinner turns out….not good…

#11

About 30 years ago I gave the same woman 6 orgasms during two separate lovemaking sessions. Four the first round and two more later that day.

p.s. I just asked her if she remembers it and she said “You don’t forget something like that”…tee hee

#12

I graduated 8th grade last month!! (after missing most of 6th and 7th-)

#13

#14

so update on the depression situation: i had to get a blood test to check my vitamin levels and i have a vitamin d and a vitamin b12 deficiency so i’m taking vitamin supplements now and i feel a bit better, and i plan to talk to my doctor at my next appointment cause there are still some things i would like to get a diagnosis for so i can get more help.

#15

Managed to pull off a move in Dishonored I never thought I’d get; I stole Daud’s key while he was turned around without getting caught or knocking him out!

#16

Being the bad artist i am, being able to somehow draw my now pfp

