Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Random Text Message You Have Ever Received? (Closed)

by

random numbers are so funny.

#1

Many pictures of Shrek

#2

“Hey Rania, let’s play golf tomorrow.”

After further investigation and some trolling, I found out it was a scam. Larissa from Singapore who is 36 and lives in LA, you were not that subtle.

#3

Anyone remeber that trend where wed make contact our number neighbors??

Well i was put in a group chat with about 50 of us

#4

I had one where they texted “hey when are we going to rob Walmart” and I was like ” you are talking with a officer”

#5

Technically it was a prank call, but:
“I know you’re John. And I’m coming to find you.”

#6

“911 what’s your emergency?” This is what some bot texted me after I texted them “wrong number” . If your wondering my phone number turned out to be some old ladies number so that’s prob why I kept getting texts to come to the hospital for something

#7

Ummm… The one from the tax department that said ” thanks for lodging you tax return, please pay us $250 for the privilege of working in a sh!tty low paid job.” Lousy Fu(kers!!

#8

The randomest text from a person i know was when my friend texted me asking if I’d like to adopt an illegal baby hedgehog.

The weirdest that I’ve ever gotten from a random number (it wasn’t that weird but I haven’t gotten a lot of random number texts) was when someone texted me saying something basic like “hey, is this John? this is (random person’s name that i don’t remember), you gave us your number at (random event).” I just texted back saying that they had the wrong number and that I was not, in fact, John. That was when it got a bit weird. They said something like “thank you so much, we’re so sorry. You are such a nice and kind person, thank you so much for being so kind and understanding,” and kept just basically saying how nice I was when literally all I said was “sorry, I think you have the wrong number.” Then they started asking where I was chatting from. Also it was kinda weird that the kept referring to themselves as “we” or “us,” like they were multiple people or something.

#9

Scam texts, claiming that they “accidentally” sent me “confidential information” and I should tell them my name so they can give me a “reward” for keeping their info secret.

#10

I tend to be the one to contact you out of nowhere and so I’ve never gotten random texts.

Recently though I keep getting texts from THE SAME NUMBER where it’s like “Hey Dawn-Marie!”

MY NAME IS NOT DAWN MARIE AND I KEEP DELETING THE TEXTS AND REPORTING IT AS JUNK TO APPLE BUT I KEEP GETTING THEM.

oh and also only fans links from random email addresses. Got those a couple times last year.

#11

lmao this person kept texting me “ily” over and over and i was like “who is this?” and they were like, “ik you know who i am sandra, come over tonight for a fun time” i went “hell nah whos sandra” and blocked them :)

#12

“You left your foot at home. Will I bring it?”

(No prosthetic limbs here, it was boringly just a painting project for school. But with my ADD and tendency to forget EVERYTHING, this was funny to me.)

#13

It’s not weird or anything just wrong number. This guy Chris would occasionally text my number referring to me as a doctor. He talked of business and life. These two seemed close. I never responded but eventually the texts stopped. The last one was actually quite depressing; he explained his lack of communication recently to the Dr because his mother was in the hospital “of brain bleed”.
I hope that things for Chris got better.

#14

A car dealership guy sent a bunch of pics of cars in the showroom and was asking when I (they called me Mike) might be stopping by. I replied saying wrong number, but good luck on making a sale. He replied thanking me with an “lol” tacked on.

Then about a week or so ago, a job recruiter text me (called me Daniel) and said I’d made it to the final round of interviews and wanted me to call and schedule. I replied back saying wrong number but good luck.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
45 Comics That Perfectly Sum Up What It’s Like To Live With Cats
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Man Takes Home 551lbs Of Trash From The Beach, Sorts It Out In His Backyard And Shares Interesting Finds
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Workers Who Transported This Year’s Rockefeller Christmas Tree Found A Tiny Owl Tucked Inside It
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Sushi That Looks Like Real-Life Swimming Koi In A Few Simple Steps
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Hated My Family, So I Started Hanging Out With Homeless People
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Spent 3 Years Perfecting My Photography Skills To Capture The Magical World Of Children (85 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.