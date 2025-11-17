Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Random Text Message You Have Ever Received? (Closed)

random numbers are so funny.
#1
Many pictures of Shrek
#2
“Hey Rania, let’s play golf tomorrow.”
After further investigation and some trolling, I found out it was a scam. Larissa from Singapore who is 36 and lives in LA, you were not that subtle.
#3
Anyone remeber that trend where wed make contact our number neighbors??
Well i was put in a group chat with about 50 of us
#4
I had one where they texted “hey when are we going to rob Walmart” and I was like ” you are talking with a officer”
#5
Technically it was a prank call, but:
“I know you’re John. And I’m coming to find you.”
#6
“911 what’s your emergency?” This is what some bot texted me after I texted them “wrong number” . If your wondering my phone number turned out to be some old ladies number so that’s prob why I kept getting texts to come to the hospital for something
#7
Ummm… The one from the tax department that said ” thanks for lodging you tax return, please pay us $250 for the privilege of working in a sh!tty low paid job.” Lousy Fu(kers!!
#8
The randomest text from a person i know was when my friend texted me asking if I’d like to adopt an illegal baby hedgehog.
The weirdest that I’ve ever gotten from a random number (it wasn’t that weird but I haven’t gotten a lot of random number texts) was when someone texted me saying something basic like “hey, is this John? this is (random person’s name that i don’t remember), you gave us your number at (random event).” I just texted back saying that they had the wrong number and that I was not, in fact, John. That was when it got a bit weird. They said something like “thank you so much, we’re so sorry. You are such a nice and kind person, thank you so much for being so kind and understanding,” and kept just basically saying how nice I was when literally all I said was “sorry, I think you have the wrong number.” Then they started asking where I was chatting from. Also it was kinda weird that the kept referring to themselves as “we” or “us,” like they were multiple people or something.
#9
Scam texts, claiming that they “accidentally” sent me “confidential information” and I should tell them my name so they can give me a “reward” for keeping their info secret.
#10
I tend to be the one to contact you out of nowhere and so I’ve never gotten random texts.
Recently though I keep getting texts from THE SAME NUMBER where it’s like “Hey Dawn-Marie!”
MY NAME IS NOT DAWN MARIE AND I KEEP DELETING THE TEXTS AND REPORTING IT AS JUNK TO APPLE BUT I KEEP GETTING THEM.
oh and also only fans links from random email addresses. Got those a couple times last year.
#11
lmao this person kept texting me “ily” over and over and i was like “who is this?” and they were like, “ik you know who i am sandra, come over tonight for a fun time” i went “hell nah whos sandra” and blocked them :)
#12
“You left your foot at home. Will I bring it?”
(No prosthetic limbs here, it was boringly just a painting project for school. But with my ADD and tendency to forget EVERYTHING, this was funny to me.)
#13
It’s not weird or anything just wrong number. This guy Chris would occasionally text my number referring to me as a doctor. He talked of business and life. These two seemed close. I never responded but eventually the texts stopped. The last one was actually quite depressing; he explained his lack of communication recently to the Dr because his mother was in the hospital “of brain bleed”.
I hope that things for Chris got better.
#14
A car dealership guy sent a bunch of pics of cars in the showroom and was asking when I (they called me Mike) might be stopping by. I replied saying wrong number, but good luck on making a sale. He replied thanking me with an “lol” tacked on.
Then about a week or so ago, a job recruiter text me (called me Daniel) and said I’d made it to the final round of interviews and wanted me to call and schedule. I replied back saying wrong number but good luck.
