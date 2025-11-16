Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Offensive Thing Someone Has Told You? (Closed)

by

I’m not sure if I did this one before, but I get mad my all the offensive things people say to me. Let us know below!

#1

Someone told me I’m a pervert for using the guys bathroom (I’m trans and anyways there was no one in there). Same guy also said I’m a school shooter cause I’m trans

#2

“You can never pay attention to anything!” I have ADHD I already take medication what do you want me to do about it

#3

Someone told me something along the lines of “You are ugly. And also really annoying. No offense.” It was longer than that but these were the insults.

#4

I got called a pirate. I’m blind in one eye.

#5

You can’t be autistic, you’re smart.

B***h, are you saying my needs are not valid due to smart? Are you saying that autism only affects the dumb??

And my own dad told me that I could never be a cheerleader as I’m chunky and have no body for it. That really hurt. I have no body image, and I really wanted to cheer. It broke my heart. Now I’m unhealthily thin due to a thyroid problem, and I’m told I look pretty?

It angers me thinking about it today.

#6

A list:
1) Crybaby
2) Chatterbox
3) Fat
4)”You only like blue because you want to be a boy”
5) “I feel that you have no ambition in life and you’ll never get anything done”
6) Some variation of “well I had it harder than you” even though that wasn’t the case. I’ll elaborate on it in the comments later if anyone wants
7) “Fat Donkey”- by my dad on my birthday
8) “Disgusting fat boy”- dad the night before my birthday
9) “you don’t have any real friends”

All of these said by my parents and only 2 of these were used to tease me when growing up but not anymore as I’ve found people who probably tolerate me at best. I guess they probably hate me because everyone I’ve ever met has called me annoying but I don’t know what others find annoying. Maybe I really don’t have friends and people just pity me so they pretend

#7

I wore jeans and a t-shirt to church, and my 6 year old friend came up and said to me, “Well, you didn’t dress well today.”
I was wounded.😁

And to add insult to injury, she was in tie-dye shorts and a tank-top.

I’m not sure I will get over this one.

#8

you’re special because you are an Aspie

#9

“You should just kill yourself next time so your parents don’t have to pay for all the hospital bills”

I had just gotten back from a week in the hospital for suicidal ideation

#10

idk if this counts but one of my friends told me i was a little bit clingy. i only hang around them so much bc i’m scared that something bad will happen to one of us and we won’t be able to see each other again.

#11

Constantly being told I’m lazy and to try harder when I was going through school. I now know I have auditory processing disorder, which inhibits the ability to understand speech.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
45 Times Product Packaging Was So Wrong, It Was Shared In This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Has A Friend Ever Betrayed You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
35 Of The Most Awful Homes Shared On The ‘That’s It, I’m Home Shaming’ Facebook Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is A Song That You Think Is Super Underrated Or Overrated? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
38 Of The Highest-Paid Actors Of All Time
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Ways People Found Out That Their Significant Other Is Unfaithful
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.