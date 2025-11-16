Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Offensive Thing Someone Has Told You? (Closed)

I’m not sure if I did this one before, but I get mad my all the offensive things people say to me. Let us know below!
#1
Someone told me I’m a pervert for using the guys bathroom (I’m trans and anyways there was no one in there). Same guy also said I’m a school shooter cause I’m trans
#2
“You can never pay attention to anything!” I have ADHD I already take medication what do you want me to do about it
#3
Someone told me something along the lines of “You are ugly. And also really annoying. No offense.” It was longer than that but these were the insults.
#4
I got called a pirate. I’m blind in one eye.
#5
You can’t be autistic, you’re smart.
B***h, are you saying my needs are not valid due to smart? Are you saying that autism only affects the dumb??
And my own dad told me that I could never be a cheerleader as I’m chunky and have no body for it. That really hurt. I have no body image, and I really wanted to cheer. It broke my heart. Now I’m unhealthily thin due to a thyroid problem, and I’m told I look pretty?
It angers me thinking about it today.
#6
A list:
1) Crybaby
2) Chatterbox
3) Fat
4)”You only like blue because you want to be a boy”
5) “I feel that you have no ambition in life and you’ll never get anything done”
6) Some variation of “well I had it harder than you” even though that wasn’t the case. I’ll elaborate on it in the comments later if anyone wants
7) “Fat Donkey”- by my dad on my birthday
8) “Disgusting fat boy”- dad the night before my birthday
9) “you don’t have any real friends”
All of these said by my parents and only 2 of these were used to tease me when growing up but not anymore as I’ve found people who probably tolerate me at best. I guess they probably hate me because everyone I’ve ever met has called me annoying but I don’t know what others find annoying. Maybe I really don’t have friends and people just pity me so they pretend
#7
I wore jeans and a t-shirt to church, and my 6 year old friend came up and said to me, “Well, you didn’t dress well today.”
I was wounded.😁
And to add insult to injury, she was in tie-dye shorts and a tank-top.
I’m not sure I will get over this one.
#8
you’re special because you are an Aspie
#9
“You should just kill yourself next time so your parents don’t have to pay for all the hospital bills”
I had just gotten back from a week in the hospital for suicidal ideation
#10
idk if this counts but one of my friends told me i was a little bit clingy. i only hang around them so much bc i’m scared that something bad will happen to one of us and we won’t be able to see each other again.
#11
Constantly being told I’m lazy and to try harder when I was going through school. I now know I have auditory processing disorder, which inhibits the ability to understand speech.
Follow Us