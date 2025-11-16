Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Infuriating Thing In Life For You? (Closed)

What can you not stand that happens ALL the time in your life?
#1
For me it is when you finished going to the bathroom, get out start to leave… and you have to use the bathroom again right after!!
#2
When my siblings slam into my room and the leave but don’t “click” the door closed!!! It is the most annoying thing and my biggest pet peeve!
#3
I’ve shared this before. People dead stopping in doorways, top/bottom of escalators.
#4
So, I have epilepsy, and I have told my teachers so many times about it, and they still flash the classroom lights, and they get so confused when I start having a seizure because my seizures are just me laying there not doing anything, but I’m still conscious and it’s not fainting either.
#5
Life.
#6
Standing in line to buy garlic bread or something small like that, when someone walks over and says something like “I have a lot more and I’m in a hurry.”
AND THEY HAVE LIKE 1 MORE THAN ME I CANT SKRJIENDHD
#7
When people peer pressure you to do just about anything, starting with watching some sh*tty show to changing your life. It literally never ends and every now and then it’s something new. Funny thing is, the more of it goes by, the more I’m actually becoming more and more immune to all of that.
#8
When you’re trying to walk through the hallway and you’re behind a super slow person so you try to pass them but realize they’re standing so that you can’t squeeze past so you have to walk behind them for like 5 minutes just to get down 5 classrooms.
#9
People eating by me, I have misophobia. So I literally snap at them. My brother would do this on purpose and if I tell at him my dad will yell at me telling me it’s my problem and to suck it up. Then he wonders why I have mental health issues
#10
As a senior woman on social security, I’m trapped. I’m allowed to make some money, but a third will come out for my subsidized rent, my food stamps will be cut and medicare costs will go up. If I get lucky and find a way to make good money, I’d better hope it’s recession and covid-proof, because I’ll lose my housing and have to pay the outrageous rents that people are being forced to pay today. I’m grateful for my social security check, don’t get me wrong. It’s enough to stay alive on, just not enough to have a lot of fun.
#11
Walking around the bathroom and getting your socks wet
#12
when you have to drink water and right after drinking water you go to the bathroom. then you need water again.
#13
People getting in my personal space. I felt like this long before Covid. Seriously, when you’re standing in line behind me and I can feel your breath on the back of my neck, YOU’RE TOO FREAKING CLOSE. I wish we were still doing the 6 ft social distancing thing. It was respectful. Although I would prefer 10 ft.
#14
I’m a student, so math.
#15
People leaving their backpacks on while on a crowded train, also people not moving from the entrance/exit door to let people on/off of a train
#16
Being ignored, speaking up for myself, not knowing what to say or do, embarrassing myself, then going back to being ignored. It’s like a cycle that I can’t escape.
#17
It seems like every day, or at least every day where I have to do alot of driving, I end up at some point getting stuck behind someone who is driving below the speed limit for absolutely no reason. Theyre not turning anywhere. Not looking for anything. Theyre not 300 years old. Wide open road in front of them. 35 mph in a 50. (I dont know what 35 mph is in Celsius… Sorry Europe! lol) These people make me sick!
#18
Society seems to think that wealth is linked to intelligence.
#19
“Can you hear me if I do this?” No, Patrick, I can’t hear jack if I have my hearing aids out. Yelling won’t help.
#20
When I email someone at work and ask them to turn in something (that they should have already turned in without me having to ask for it) and instead of just getting it and sending it to me they have to send me an email back talking me and making excuses about why they didn’t do their job to begin with. Like seriously, I don’t care why you didn’t send it. I just need it. Send it now, it’s not that big of a deal. It’s not like I CC’d your boss on the email.
#21
People who put other people’s lives above their own and let other people talk down on them because they believe it’s the “truth” and that it’s the “truth” because everyone else says it and that they’re better than them. WTF BUD.
#22
People pointedly alluding to gossip-obtained details of my life that they then refuse to acknowledge knowing.
For example, loudly discussing the city of Miami out of nowhere when I am within earshot because I was out wearing a Miami t-shirt last weekend, then whispering about every other topic they discuss.
Or, asking me about something I do “coincidentally”, like stamp collecting, that I have never discussed with them, as if we had talked about it, then pretending they didn’t find out from someone else that I do that hobby.
#23
People trying to take rights away from others. Whether it is religious, sexist, racist, political, rich vs poor, etc. Doesn’t matter. I hate it and they think and act like it is their way or the highway. It is even worse when politicians try to do it. The marginalized always get stomped on when they should be protected.
#24
My parents yell at me for just being lazy, but my mental health is not the greatest lately, and it’s not my fault that my mental health is garbage.
#25
antivaxxers
#26
That the world is really just controlled by a small syndicate.
