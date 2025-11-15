Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Cringiest Thing You’ve Done? (Closed)

What was it?
#1
My best friend and I were on a walk with her dog and for some weird reason I decided to ride her dog like a ‘cowboy’ (I didnt actually put pressure on the dog’s back I sorta just hovered over the dogs back). I was making cowboy noises like “yee haw” and “Giddyup” and mimicking slapping the dog’s a**e to make it go ‘faster’. I went faster and pulled the dog behind me, sort of going up and down (You know like when you ride horses??). it kiiiiiinda looked like I was humping the dog. We neared the end of the walk and suddenly got jump scared by a group of people FROM MY HIGH SCHOOL, AND THEY HAD SEEN THE WHOLE THING AS THEY WERE HAVING A PICNIC ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD AND I DIDN’T REALISE AS I ‘TROTTED’ PAST THEM ON MY BEAUTIFUL STEED.
#2
Literally everything I do
#3
i yelled won the school hallway mom am scared! (it didnt exactly end like it did in my head*
